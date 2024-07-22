WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (7/19): Viewership and key demo rating, ten-week rolling average, comparison to last year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday’s (7/19) episode of WWE Smackdown averaged 2.313 million viewers, down from 2.355 million the prior week and above the 2.256 million the week before that. The ten-week rolling average is 2.233 million, so the latest viewership is right in line with that.

One year ago this week, Smackdown aired on FS1 instead of Fox and drew 1.230 million. The prior week it drew 2.309 million. The ten-week rolling average, excluding the preemption to FS1, was 2.366 million.

So this year’s ten-week rolling average for Smackdown is down 133,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.65 rating, down from 0.70 last week and in line with the 0.66 the prior two weeks. The rolling ten-week average is 0.63.

One year ago, excluding the episode on FS1, the same time period averaged 0.63.

The following were the advertised matches and segments for last Friday’s show, which ended up headlining with Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens (his mystery partner) against Grayson Waller & Austin Theory.