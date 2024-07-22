VIP AUDIO 7/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-21-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: A look back at Hogan’s heel turn, the WCW/ECW invasion angle, what made Saturday Night’s Main Events successful in 1980s (93 min.)

News Ticker

July 22, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 21, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They covered these topics:

  • ECW’s late-night rating
  • Undertaker headlining an ECW show
  • TNA ratings compared to ECW
  • The content of Saturday Night’s Main Event and it ratings
  • A look back at what made SNMEs in the 1980s rating successes whereas today they’re not
  • Whether it’s wise to feature top stars on TV so often and, if it’s not done, what an alternative is, how UFC fits into all of this, and more.
  • The injury to Mark Henry
  • A preview of Sunday’s Bash PPV, and a couple other current events
  • Then they dedicate the majority of the update to looking at the headlines of the recent two pairs of “5 Years Ago” and “10 Years Ago” Torch Newsletter back issues focused on Hulk Hogan’s heel turn in July 1996 and the original WCW/ECW Invasion angle from July 2001.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

