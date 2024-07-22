VIP AUDIO 7/22 – The Fix Flashback (7-19-2017): A rant about Cena’s promo, Kurt Angle-Jason Jordan father-son reveal, NXT’s new arrivals, Big Cass upside, Vince, G1 (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the July 19, 2017 Mailbag episode covering these topics:
MAIN TOPICS…
- A review of Raw including the Kurt Angle-Jason Jordan reveal and the show-closing match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe with Braun Strowman’s interference.
- Prospective Summerslam main event options.
- Thoughts on Smackdown including John Cena’s promo and Punjabi Prison match hype and then a full official preview of Battleground.
- A look at NXT’s latest arrivals including Leo Rush, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and War Machine.
- Thoughts on Impact Wrestling including Alberto El Patron’s suspension.
MAILBAG TOPICS
- Bruiser Brody
- The return of old gimmick matches
- Could Big Cass get rejected like Roman Reigns was if he gets pushed hard
- Is Vince McMahon a net positive or negative to WWE
- What went wrong with Percy Watson and Derek Bateman
JAPAN & MMA TOPICS…
- Todd’s early impressions of the New Japan G1 tournament
- UFC notes from last weekend, a preview of UFC on Fox
- Thoughts on Brock Lesnar reentering the USADA testing poll and potential compelling MMA fights for Lesnar, and Yoel Romero’s revenge!
