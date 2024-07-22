VIP AUDIO 7/22 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: MJF vs. Ospreay, Mariah May follow-up, problem with AEW tag team division, Hologram debuts, Collision review (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode #12 of “Collision Cafe” with Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani, they talk about the fantastic match from MJF vs. Ospreay this past Wednesday on Dyanmite. Where did the match rank on Brian’s top ten matches? Was the follow-up for Mariah May a disappointment? The AEW tag team division has a huge problem and lacks focus. Hologram finally debuts for AEW. Brian and Amin also review episode 54 of AEW Collision from Arlington, Texas.

