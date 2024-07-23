FREE PODCAST 7/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Seth Rollins appointed special ref, Liv-Dom-Rhea, Breakker-Dragunov, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch. They talk about Adam Pearce appointing Seth Rollins special referee for C.M. Punk vs. Drew McIntyre at Summerslam, the latest with Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio-Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn & Jey Uso beat the tag champs, and more Summerslam developments and hype with live caller, chat, and email interaction.
