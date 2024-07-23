News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/22 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Seth’s role at Summerslam revealed, Breaker vs. Deagunov, Punk and Drew appear, Jey & Sami vs. McDonagh & Balor (24 min.)

July 23, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 22 edition of WWE Raw featuring Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov to earn an IC Title shot against Sami Zayn at Summerslam, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. J.D. McDonagh & Finn Balor in the main event, C.M. Punk vs. Drew McIntyre made official with Seth Rollins appointed special referee, and more.

