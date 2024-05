NXT Ratings Report (5/14): Total viewership and demo rating, details on AEW lead over NXT shrinking by huge number of last three years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday’s (5/14) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 597,000 viewers, down from 659,000 the previous week but above the 564,000 two weeks ago.

One year ago this week, it drew 564,000 viewers, so this week was up 33,000.

Through 20 weeks this year, it has averaged 638,000 viewers. (Dynamite has averaged 782,000, a lead of 144,000.)

One year ago through 20 weeks, it averaged 595,000 viewers. (Dynamite averaged 884,000, a lead of 289,000.)

Two years ago through 20 weeks, it averaged 595,000 viewers. (Dynamite averaged 971,000, a lead of 376,000.)

Three years ago through 20 weeks, it averaged 691,000 viewers. (Dynamite averaged 841,000, a lead of 150,000.)

In the key demo, it drew a 0.18 rating, down from 0.19 last week but above the 0.14 two weeks ago.

One year ago this week, it drew a 0.14.

Through 20 weeks this year, it has averaged 0.18. (Dynamite has averaged 0.27, a lead of 0.09.)

One year ago through 20 weeks, it averaged 0.14. (Dynamite averaged 0.29, a lead of 0.15.)

Two years ago through 20 weeks, it averaged 0.13. (Dynamite averaged 0.37, a lead of 0.24.)

The episode headlined with Charlie Dempsey vs. Tony D’Angelo.