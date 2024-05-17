VIP AUDIO 5/17 – The Deeper Dive with Will Cooling: Did WWE Kill Britwres? (57 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: With people talking about NXT UK as a warning to those Japanese promotions looking to get into bed with WWE, Will Cooling looks at the many things that really ended the Britwres boom. He concludes that if you want to blame WWE for anything, it was killing British wrestling as a television product in the 1980s.

