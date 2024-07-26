News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/26 – Greg Parks Outloud! A check-in with TNA after Slammiversary, looking at the roster, creative, partnership with NXT, more (26 min.)

July 26, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s edition features a look at where TNA stands after Slammiversary, including an analysis of the wrestlers on the Slammiversary card, the weekly creative, partnership with NXT, and more.

