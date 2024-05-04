WWE reveals that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 next year at Allegiant Stadium, Nick Khan comments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced this afternoon that WrestleMania 41 next year will take place in Las Vegas, Nev. at Allegiant Stadium. It will take place Apr. 19, and 20, a couple weeks later than in recent years. Minneapolis, Minn. had long been rumored to be a front-runner for the event, but WWE opted for Vegas instead.

“Bringing the iconic global brands of WWE and Las Vegas together will create what is sure to be an unforgettable event and weekend,” said Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President & CEO. “As the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, hosting WrestleMania 41 is the perfect addition to our events calendar, and we can’t wait to welcome the WWE Universe to Las Vegas in 2025.”

Nick Khan complimented Allegiant Stadium. “Las Vegas is the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World. Allegiant Stadium has proven to be even greater than the A+ venue Las Vegas guaranteed it would be,” said Nick Khan, WWE President. “We look forward to bringing WWE’s biggest event, WrestleMania, to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium so we can collectively make WrestleMania 41 on April 19 & 20, 2025, the most successful WWE event of all time.”