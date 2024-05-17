News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner analyze continuing decline in Dynamite ratings, updates on the WBD front, dissatisfaction from Starks and Takeshita, more (130 min.)

May 17, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Timberwolves Game 7!
  • Continuing decline in Dynamite ratings
  • WBD Up Fronts and ending of exclusive negotiations
  • Review of May 17th AEW Dynamite
  • News items including Konosuke Takeshita’s unhappiness in America and Ricky Starks not being used
  • Emails and trivia

