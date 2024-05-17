FREE PODCAST 5/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner analyze continuing decline in Dynamite ratings, updates on the WBD front, dissatisfaction from Starks and Takeshita, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

Timberwolves Game 7!

Continuing decline in Dynamite ratings

WBD Up Fronts and ending of exclusive negotiations

Review of May 17th AEW Dynamite

News items including Konosuke Takeshita’s unhappiness in America and Ricky Starks not being used

Emails and trivia

