FREE PODCAST 5/17 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag: (5-17-2019) Keller & Powell talk Firefly Funhouse, Reigns overexposure already, AEW-TNT, WWE ratings, Mid-Card Storylines, MITB cash-in rules, plus Remembering Silver King w/Alan 4L (147 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we flash back five years (5-17-2019) to a Mailbag Saturday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics: Firefly Funhouse, Reigns overexposure already, AEW-TNT, WWE ratings, Mid-Card Storylines, MITB cash-in rules, Courting non-fans, jobbers, and more. Then a bonus podcast follows the Mailbag as we present “Alan 4L’s ProWres Paradise” with Alan Counihan, usually a VIP-exclusive weekly podcast covering the European, Japanese, and Mexican wrestling scenes. He is joined this week by Cubs Fan to discuss in-depth the career of the late Silver King who died during a match this past weekend. Then they talk Super Juniors and much more.

