FREE PODCAST 5/14 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks discuss the Swerve or Ospreay AEW dilemma, what we’ve learned from King and Queen tourneys so far, future of Judgment Day, Logan challenging Cody, more (128 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Greg Parks, a PWTorch columnist and host of the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Wrestling Night in America.” They cover these topics:

They start with a nearly one hour discussion on AEW with a focus on the Double or Nothing line-up so far.

Is Swerve Strickland going to get a fair chance to be centerpiece babyface with emergence of new signing Will Ospreay making such a great impression so far.

A look at the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments so far, looking ahead to pros and cons of various outcomes of remaining matches, and what early results indicate about WWE’s priorities with wrestlers who have lost already.

They preview the Queen & King of the Ring PPV line-up including discussion of what’s going on with Becky Lynch and Logan Paul shining already as the next challenger to Cody Rhodes.

A look at WWE’s “shades of gray” booking with certain characters later

Is WWE portraying C,M. Punk as a heel in a covert way given how on-target Drew McIntyre’s zingers have been?

What could fill out a four-on-four New Bloodline vs. Old Bloodline match?

