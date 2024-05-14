WWE Raw Ratings Report (5/13): Viewership and key demo rating for last night’s episode focused on tournament matches, plus 2024 averages and comparisons to past years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (5/13) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.589 million viewers, down from 1.619 million last week. One year ago this week, Raw drew 1.716 million viewers. Two years ago this week, Raw drew 1.737 million viewers. Three years ago, Raw drew 1.823 million viewers.

The average this year after 20 weeks is 1.737 million. One year ago through 20 weeks, Raw averaged 1.841 million. Two years ago through 20 weeks, Raw averaged 1.726 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.53 rating, even with last week. Through 20 weeks, Raw is averaging a 0.57 rating. Last year through 20 weeks, it averaged a 0.55 rating. Two years ago through 20 weeks, it averaged 0.47.

Advertised Matches & Appearances