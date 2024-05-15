AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Where: Everett, Wash. at Angel of the Winds Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,204 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,876.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kazuchika Okada vs. Dax Harwood – AEW Continental Championship

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron – Grudge Match

Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher & Jeff Cobb

Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné – Contract signing for Double or Nothing

Matthew & Nicholas Jackson vs. Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels – AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match

Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Cage – AEW World Championship Eliminator Match

Adam Copeland calls out Malakai Black for Double or Nothing

Will Ospreay & Roderick Strong go face to face

Hook returns

