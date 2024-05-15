VIP AUDIO 5/15 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss lots of talking segments, ABC vs. Speedball Mountain, new TNA shirts, more (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo return to discuss another week of TNA Impact TV. The TV show was very talk-heavy again, including segments with The System, Matt Hardy, Mike Santana, and the never-ending Xia Brookside vs. Ash By Elegance feud. The show did include a good main event with ABC facing Speedball Mountain. Darrin and John also review the new selection of shirts offered by TNA.

