FREE PODCAST 5/14 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Solomon talk MITB hype, Kofi-KO, Bray’s future, Lars, Reigns, Shane, live callers, mailbag (143 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show from five years ago (5-15-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by by Jason Solomon from the Solomonster Sounds Off Podcast to review Smackdown with live callers and then answer email questions. They discuss the Lars Sullivan fine and controversial message board posts with some backstage insights, the loose guidelines on the Wildcard Rule execution, the Kevin Owens-Kofi Kingston angle and final WWE Title match hype, Shane McMahon’s ludicrous push, Roman Reigns, the upside and concerns with Bray Wyatt’s new character, and much more with live callers and emails.

