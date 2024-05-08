AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/8): Kenny Omega announcement, Copeland vs. King for TNT Title, Cassidy vs. Trent, Swerve-Christian face-to-face, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 1, 2024

EDMONTON, ALB. AT ROGERS PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 3,954 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,248.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a shot of Adam Copeland on his phone backstage. New interviewer Arkady Aura approached him and asked about his title defense tonight. He said his head has been all over the place because of the House of Black situation. He said he reached out Tony Khan and he agreed to make tonight’s TNT Title defense against Brody King a no-DQ match. Fans cheered.

-The augmented Dynamite opened aired with The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada exclusively featured.

-They cut to the arena as pyro blasted as Excalibur introduced the show. Tony Schiavone they had a great crowd at a fever pitch.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. TRENT BERETTA

Schiavone noted that Taz was on the mend. Taz had posted on Twitter earlier he is getting work done on his knees and travel wasn’t feasible. The bell rang 4 minutes into the hour and the two wrestlers went right at it. Cassidy landed a flying Cassidy Punch to the floor. Cassidy threw Trent into the ringpost. Trent shoved Cassidy hard into the ring apron and took over. They put a countdown clock in the upper-right corner for the Swerve Strickland-Christian Cage face-to-face early in hour two. Excalibur talked about Chuck having an issue with his joint, but his surgery is most likely going to be career-ending. When Trent whipped Cassidy toward the ringside barricade, Cassidy leaped over. He then kicked Trent when Trent came after him in the crowd. Cassidy stopped for a handful of popcorn from a bag a fan held out for him.

They worked their way through the lower bowl and then back to the ring. With both men down, Don Callis walked out. they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Callis joined in on commentary after the break. Schiavone asked if Callis offered Cassidy a role in the Don Callis Family. Callis said he has proven he is a great judge of talent “and that kid is special.” (Cassidy is 40 years old.) He said he offered him “support and conversation” to help him get to the next level. He said having best friends is nice, but even better is having a family.

Trent got in a long stretch of offense. Trent landed two piledrivers, but he didn’t go for a cover. He followed with a running knee strike. The ref checked on Cassidy as Trent removed the top turnbuckle pad. The scolded him. Cassidy, meanwhile, removed the pad on the other corner. He then threw Trent into the exposed turnbuckle and then schoolboyed him for a three count.

WINNER: Cassidy in 13:00.

-Trent attacked Cassidy after the match including gouging his eyes. He then piledrove him on the ringside steps. The ref yelled, “The match is over!” Cassidy recovered from the piledriver on the ringside steps. Trent shoved Cassidy to the floor and looked into the booing crowd. Cassidy, a minute after being piledriven on the steps, recovered and picked up a chair. Kris Statlander ran out and stood between them and told htem to stop. Callis told Cassidy the fight is over and helped him to the back. Excalibur said Cassidy was lucky for the intervention of Callis.

(Keller’s Analysis: I don’t get planning out a ringside attack and incorporating a piledriver on steps and thinking it makes any sense to basically no-sell that by making a comeback a minute later with a chair in hand, ready to keep fighting. I’m just not buying at all that Cassidy would trust Callis for a second and not just push him away. The fight leading up to the overdone post-match brawl was solid.)

-They went to The Elite who had a camera filming them from behind the back seat. Nick was driving. They were complaining about Canada and what a dump the arena was. They drove up to Tony Khan’s reserved parking spot.

-A recap aired of the Kenny Omega-Elite angle from last week.

-A promo aired with Jack Perry from last week after Dynamite. He asked if that was the best Kenny had. He said he got to appear in front of his fans in hometown for probably the last time in his life. He said Kenny wasn’t the hero they wanted him to be. “When it came down to it, you were a coward like everybody else,” he said. He said The Elite and AEW don’t need him anymore “because we are going to change the world, with or without you.” He said everybody needs to sacrifice. [c]

-Omega sat in a hospital bed and said he wished he could be there in person. He said for 15 years, the Young Bucks were like family to him. He said they claimed what they did was business, not personal. He said that means, as an EVP, he has some business to take care of. He said on AEW’s 5th Anniversary, how about Anarchy in the Arena featuring The Elite vs. Team AEW. He suggested FTR for two spots. He said the other two will reveal themselves to The Elite “sooner than you might think.”

-Schaivone stood on the entrance stage and interviewed Serena Deeb about facing Toni Storm at Double or Nothing. She said she is excited to be wrestling Storm in Las Vegas. She said she loves Storm. She said she is aware of a narrative going around that she can’t beat Storm. She said “losing is not an option for The Professor.” She said last year she suffered three unprovoked seizures.” She said it was scary and got all the brain scans and she couldn’t figure it out and nobody could explain why it was happening. She said despite the fear and uncertainty, she carried with her all along a dream of becoming AEW Women’s Champion. Toni Storm then strolled out.

Storm said she thought she was going to hear from her challenger, but all she heard from was a charity case. Deeb told Storm to “start giving a shit and start taking this seriously.” Storm said she “doesn’t give a single, solitary shit.” They engaged in a staredown. Storm took a swing at Deeb. Deeb blocked her and punched her. Storm went out (almost like she was piledriven on the ringside steps). Luther moved in to check on her and he carried her away.

-Lexi Nair approached Cassidy backstage who was getting his shoulder checked by a trainer. Rocky Romero walked in to check on him. He said he has a chance to face one-third of the Trios Champions. He said Tony Khan just told him that if he beats Jey White tonight, he gets a Trios Title shot. He said maybe Cassidy and Trent could team with him. Cassidy said, “No.” He said they’d figure it out.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m not buying that Rocky would think Cassidy would consider for a second teaming with Trent after what they just went through. It’s also a silly way to determine who would get a shot at the Trios Titles. Shouldn’t a team getting a shot at titles be an actual established team with some wins in six-man tag matches?_

(3) HARLEY CAMERON (w/Saraya) vs. MARIAH MAY

Callis was back on commentary. He praised TK for the job he was going from Jacksonville. He said he hopes Kenny stays in the hospital. Schiavone said this was Harley’s Dynamite debut and she won her previous two matches. Schiavone said Harley isn’t quite right and is a psychopath. Callis gasped and told Schiavone not to bury people. The bell rang 38 minutes into the hour. With Cameron in control and gloating, they cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

Saraya pulled Harley out of the path of May at 8:00. May elbowed Saraya in the head and then threw Harley back into the ring. Harley surprised May with a small package for a near fall. May gave Harley a Death Valley Driver for the win.

WINNER: May in 10:00.

-Saraya attacked May afterward. Harley joined in the beating. Miya Shirakawa ran out for the save. Excalibur said that is May’s former tag team partner in Stardom in Japan. Saraya shoved Harley into the path of Shirakawa and then slid out of the ring. May lifted Sirakawa in celebration and spun around. Shirakawa danced and then presented May with a glass of champaign.

(Keller’s Analysis: Why were two glasses of Champaign ready like that? How did Shirakawa know they were there? What would she have done in Edmonton if Saraya and Cameron didn’t attack her friend?)

-Arkady Aura interviewed Pac and asked if they might see Death Triangle back in action. As Pac began to answer, Jey White and Austin & Colten Gunn interrupted. Jay said Death Triangle is dead and no one is concerned about them. He todl Pac he should be concerned with himself. He said he is coming off a loss against Okada. Jay said he knows how to take care of Okada. He said maybe he should go after that Continental Classic Title and Okada and add some gold to the Bang Bang Gang. He told Pac to hang out in the dark hallways and learn a thing or two watching him.

-Excalibur hyped Copeland vs. Brody.

-A vignette aired with Malakai Black narrating talking about Copeland and how he became away of his own mortality. He said he is a champion for the people and all he has to do is kill the facade and show the world that he is a bile, cvold-hearted son of a bitch. He said he has to bring him to the brink of death “so you can live again.” [c]

-A propaganda video aired describing the Bucks as “visionary pioneers.” The narrator said they never faltered in their pursuit and ow stand arm-in-arm with those dedicated to changing the world with them.

-They showed The Young Bucks backstage with their feet kicked up. They said they need more videos like that and fewer updates from Kenny. They said they’d address that later in the ring. Someone walked in with a format sheet that said Swerve was heading to the ring next.

-Swerve made his ring entrance. He came out without Prince Nana and he was all business. He said he was in a real foul pissed mood ready for a fight. A clip aired of last week’s attack by Christian and his cohortrs against him. Swerve said when you’re World Champion, everybody wants a piece of you. He said he’s the Conor McGreggor of AEW. He called Christian and his “scuffed up boots, dingy jacket, and itchy turtleneck” to the ring with his Adamm’s Family crew.

[HOUR TWO]

Christian made his way down the ramp with Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne, and Killswitch. He said the Oilers are going to get stomped by the Canucks. He yelled at the fans to shut up while he conducts his business. He said every week he’s going to take something from Swerve until he gets what he wants. He said Swerve has been riding a wave, but waves come crashing down. He threatened to take his “stupid gold teeth” from him. Swerve said, “I told your ass I wasn’t coming out alone. The Mogul Embassy then entered the ring and stood by him. Swerve said he wanted Christian to enter the ring so badly. He dared him to enter the ring and try to be the face of AEW. He said Christian will say “I quit” when he’s in an uncomfortable position, though. Christian was left speechless, but then he smiled when Brian Cage hit Swerve from behind. Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun join in the attack. “What in the hell is this all about?” Schiavone asked. He speculated money was involved.

The Mogul Embassy cleared the announce desk. Cage then set up the ringside steps near the table. Kaun and Liona then powerbombed Swerve off the steps through the announce desk, which collapsed. They cut to Christian, Nick, and Mother Wayne smiling and leaving.

(Keller’s Analysis: Where does Prince Nana stand in all this?)

-Christian thanked the Bucks for the great idea and said it’s start of a fruitful relationship. Matt said what happened to Swerve wouldn’t be considered a bitch move. Nick agreed. Matt told someone off camera to tuck in their shirt.

-Excalibur, Schiavone, and Callis were shown standing near the collapsed table. Callis didn’t like having nowhere to sit. Excalibur narrated clips of Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart to retain the TBS Title.

-Arkady Aura interviewed Willow backstage. She said she’s physically beat up, but her spirit is up and her smile is still there. She said she’s ready for any challenge on TV or at Double or Nothing. She said Double or Nothing is just another stop as champion. She asked if Mercedes Moné is ready. She said Mercedes might win attention the red carpet, but in a pro wrestling match, she’s going to be the winner.

(4) “SWITCHBLADE” JAY WHITE (w/Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. ROCKY ROMERO

Excalibur said there’s a lot of history between White and Romero. The bell rang 13 minutes into the hour. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

White eventually finished Romera with his Blade Runner finisher

WINNER: White in 8:00.

-When White and the Gunns attacked Romero after the match (because that’s what happens at the end of every match and in-ring segment on this show), Pac marched out. The heel trio backed out of the ring.

-A vignette aired on Samoa Joe. He asked what drives a warrior to do what he does. He said it’s not just conquest, it’s a fear of being left wanting and not being good enough and meeting an opponent that he cannot surmount. It showed him working out as he said he is not a warrior who fears, though. “I am what these men fear in the first place,” he said. He meditated and then turned to the camera and stared at it.

(5) CHRIS JERICHO & BIG BILL vs. MO JABARI & HARLON ABBOTT

The Jericho and Bill ring entrance aired. Their opponents, whom Schiavone called “two local guys,” were already in the ring. Schiavone said Taz will be back next week. Callis said he hears the reviews for his commentary are great so maybe not. Bill finished Jobari with a chokeslame. Abbott was next. He then tagged in Jericho who finished Abbott with a Judas Effect. Excalibur said Bill didn’t need Jericho to finish off the opponent.

WINNERS: Jericho & Bill in 2:30.

-Jericho thanked the fans of Calgary before correcting himself they were in Edmonton. Callis said Jericho hits a lot of towns and can get confused. Fans chanted, “You f—ed up!” Jericho said when you’ve been traveling around the world like he has done for decades making life-long memories, sometimes he makes mistakes, but he learns from them. He said he wishes he could be on Dynamite for two straight hours. He said the FTW Title is for all of the fans. He thanked them and then thanked Big Bill. He called him a giant redwood. He said he’s taking great tips from The Learning Tree on how to win. He also thanked Shibata and said it got the highest rating on Cage Match, “if you can believe that.” He said they haven’t seen Hook since he “hit himself with a baseball bat” at Dynasty. He said he’s still contemplating the lessons he learned from him. Schiavone entered the ring and told Jericho that Hook is returning next Wednesday, so he won’t have to wait long. Jericho said they’ll celebrate together next week. He thanked the fans in a smarmy way. Excalibur called him disingenuous. [c]

(6) ADAM COPELAND vs. BRODY KING – TNT Title match with No-DQ stip

The bell rang 39 minutes into the hour. They cut to an early break. [c/db]

Copeland DDT’d Brody on a chair on the ring apron to thwart Brody’s momentum. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Brody came up bleeding heavily from his forehead. Schiavone said he thinks House of Black really want Copeland to join them and they’re trying to get inside his head. Copeland grabbed a chair and wedged it in the corner. Callis said Copeland looks flustered “and that’s not like him.” Copeland then picked up a crossbar, but Brody delivered a hard lariat. Both were down and slow to get up. The camera zoomed in on Brody’s forehead. Brody threw Copeland into the chair wedged in the corner. They cut to a final double-box break. [c/db]

Copeland came back with a crossface during the break. He set up a table at ringside. Brody knocked him to the floor, though. Back from the break, they were battling on the ring apron. Brody put Copeland in a sleeper and then climbed to the top rope. Copeland yanked him to the mat.

They battled back and forth for several more minutes. Brody went for a Gonzo Bomb, but Copeland slipped free and slammed Brody to the mat. Excalibur snuck in a plug for Collision and Rampage in a three hour block this Saturday night. Copeland went for a spear, but Brody stuffed it and delivered a piledriver in the corner. Copeland leaped through the ropes and speared Brody off the ring apron through the table at ringside. Back in the ring, Copeland finished Brody with a spear for the win.

WINNER: Copeland in 19:00 to retain the TNT Title.

-Brody attacked Copeland afteward. (Of course. Sigh.) Kyle O’Reilly charged out and went after a bloodied Brody. O’Reilly and Copeland knocked Brody to the floor. Copeland’s music then started playing.

-A promo aired with Mercedes conducted by Arkady Aura backstage. She said they’re just 18 days away from her in-ring debut for AEW. She said the best wrestle in AEW and she thrives in that spotlight and under that pressure. She said she’ll be sitting courtside at the Celtics playoff games and then Saturday she’ll be throwing the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox game. She said between promoting AEW, she’s training. She said she’s ready for Willow, but she said Willow took something from her she’ll never get back.

-O’Reilly asked Copeland for a Cope Open match on Collision in his hometown of Vancouver. Fans booed the mention of Vancouver. Copeland said if that was the reason he can out, good play, because he can have that title match he wants.

-The Young Bucks walked out and said they just talked to the Network. They were accompanied by Okada and Perry. Nick said Okada had a note for Kenny. Okada said, “The Best Bout Machine says get well soon.” He mocked Kenny blowing a kiss. Matt addressed TK and said he’s the best boss he’s ever worked for. He said he wished he would’ve gotten out of his own way because they were never looking to hurt AEW, but rather wanted to make AEW a better place. He addressed Kenny next and said they had to give an EVP Trigger to an EVP who declared he wasn’t with them anymore. Nick said the only reason FTR saved Kenny is because they hate them, not because they like Kenny. The Bucks agreed to the Arena Anarchy match. He said they run that damn show and they wish FTR luck finding two people with big enough balls to team with them.

FTR walked out. Dax said he knew it wouldn’t be easy to find two partners, but after a little bit of convincing, he found two of them with big enough balls. Eddie Kingston came out this music first. Then next, Bryan Danielson came out. Excalibur said they haven’t seen him since Dynasty. He wondered if he was even cleared. Schiavone said TK told him that Danielson will wrestle in Vancouver on Saturday. They entered the ring and faced off against The Elite. A brawl broke out with all eight.

Announced Matches & Segments….