VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1874 (May 8, 2023): Keller’s report on WWE Backlash, Roundtable Reviews, Parks column looks back at last year’s WWE Draft, Newswire, TV Reports

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1874

Cover-dated May 8, 2024

LINK: 1874 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s report with newsletter-exclusive star ratings on WWE Backlash… Staff Roundtable Reviews with scores… Greg Parks column looking back at last year’s WWE Draft… Keller’s TV Reports… Torch Newswire… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.