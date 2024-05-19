News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/19 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Dusty’s legacy, HHH vs. Michaels booking, Hockey vs. AEW ratings, more (59 min.)

May 19, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: They’re back! Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio return after a Mother’s Day hiatus to chat about:

  • Updates on the last few weeks
  • A wrestling “home and away” fantasy tag tournament;
  • Dusty’s overall legacy pre-and-post NXT vs. prior to it;
  • Comcast rights fees going up and whether it’s a determinant of WWE’s departure
  • What it would take for WWE to depart KSA deal
  • Teddy Long’s legacy in wrestling
  • Hockey and AEW ratings
  • The Triple H/Shawn Michaels booking comparison we never saw coming
  • HOF order of interest between wrestling, and the major four North American sports

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024