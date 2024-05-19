VIP AUDIO 5/19 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Dusty’s legacy, HHH vs. Michaels booking, Hockey vs. AEW ratings, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: They’re back! Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio return after a Mother’s Day hiatus to chat about:
- Updates on the last few weeks
- A wrestling “home and away” fantasy tag tournament;
- Dusty’s overall legacy pre-and-post NXT vs. prior to it;
- Comcast rights fees going up and whether it’s a determinant of WWE’s departure
- What it would take for WWE to depart KSA deal
- Teddy Long’s legacy in wrestling
- Hockey and AEW ratings
- The Triple H/Shawn Michaels booking comparison we never saw coming
- HOF order of interest between wrestling, and the major four North American sports
