AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (5/18): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, May 18, 2024

Where: Portland, Ore. at Moda Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,743 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 3,221.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Will Ospreay vs. Shane Taylor

Bryan Danielson & FTR vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Rocky Romero

Johnny TV vs. Hook

Serene Deeb vs. Anna Jay

Orange Cassidy vs. Isiah Kassidy

“Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith vs. Boulder

Jack Cartwheel vs. Nick Wayne

Pac will speak

The Bang Bang Gang will speak

