AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (5/18): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

May 18, 2024

When: Saturday, May 18, 2024

Where: Portland, Ore. at Moda Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,743 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 3,221.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Will Ospreay vs. Shane Taylor
  • Bryan Danielson & FTR vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous
  • Katsuyori Shibata vs. Rocky Romero
  • Johnny TV vs. Hook
  • Serene Deeb vs. Anna Jay
  • Orange Cassidy vs. Isiah Kassidy
  • “Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith vs. Boulder
  • Jack Cartwheel vs. Nick Wayne
  • Pac will speak
  • The Bang Bang Gang will speak

