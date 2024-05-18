AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (5/18): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Where: Portland, Ore. at Moda Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,743 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 3,221.
How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Will Ospreay vs. Shane Taylor
- Bryan Danielson & FTR vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous
- Katsuyori Shibata vs. Rocky Romero
- Johnny TV vs. Hook
- Serene Deeb vs. Anna Jay
- Orange Cassidy vs. Isiah Kassidy
- “Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith vs. Boulder
- Jack Cartwheel vs. Nick Wayne
- Pac will speak
- The Bang Bang Gang will speak
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (5/11): Copeland defends against O’Reilly, Dax vs. Billington, Top Flight vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Swerve-Mogul Embassy follow-up
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Injury update on AEW’s Eddie Kingston
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.