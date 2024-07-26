FREE PODCAST 7/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss the Blood & Guts spectacle’s controversial finish, AEW at Comic Con, Tony Khan comments on WBD TV deal, more (135 min.)

News Ticker

July 26, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PW Torch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Tony Khan Media Call
  • AEW at San Diego Comic Con
  • Bryan Danielson Interview
  • AEW Ratings
  • Dynamite Blood & Guts Review
  • Upcoming AEW line-ups
  • Emails and Trivia

