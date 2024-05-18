AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (5/18): O’Reilly vs. Moriarty, Purrazzo vs. Renegade, Brian Cage vs. Anthony Bowens, Rush vs. Chhun

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

MAY 18, 2024

RECORDED AT MODA CENTER IN PORTLAND, OR

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, Matt Menard

Ring announcer: Bobby Cruise

– As Rampage started, a video package hyping “our EVPs” Nicholas and Matthew Jackson was shown. The voiceover told us to “have a great show.” We were welcomed to Rampage by Tony, Nigel, and Matt Menard right from the end of Collision.

(1) KYLE O’REILLY vs. LEE MORIARTY

Both men traded holds in the early going as the crowd chanted for O’Reilly. Moriarty tripped O’Reilly but O’Reilly reversed things to his advantage to get Moriarty to the mat. They traded holds on the mat as Moriarty went for a cover and a two count. Moriarty nailed O’Reilly with an elbow to the face but O’Reilly fired right back with a knee strike to the midsection. Both men had a standoff in the center of the ring as O’Reilly fired away with a series of strikes. Moriarty caught O’Reilly in the corner and dropped him face-first into the turnbuckle. He followed up by drop kicking O’Reilly’s arm. [c]

O’Reilly fought his way out of Moriarty’s hold and took him down with a series of kicks. O’Reilly followed up with a running elbow strike in the corner, then a slam into a leglock in the center of the ring. Moriarty got to the ropes for the break as O’Reilly continued to stay on the offense. Moriarty struck O’Reilly but got caught in the corner, then with a knee strike. Moriarty caught O’Reilly and snapped his fingers before hitting a running strike in the corner. Moriarty locked in a submission but O’Reilly picked him up and slammed him to break the hold.

Both men traded kicks, then slaps across the face. It ended with both men nailing a kick to one another’s face which landed them both on the mat. Moriarty tried for a suplex but O’Reilly reversed and locked in a submission. Moriarty broke the hold by hitting O’Reilly with a headbutt. O’Reilly caught Moriarty with a punt kick, then locked in an armbar for the tap out.

WINNER: Kyle O’Reilly in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Nice match to start to the show, even though the outcome was never in doubt. There’s no reason O’Reilly shouldn’t have won this but when will Tony Khan start booking more watches with less obvious outcomes?)

– Lexy Nair was backstage with The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass. She congratulated them on the success of their music video. They hyped up tonight’s main event between Anthony Bowens and Brian Cage. [c]

(2) RUSH vs. CODY CHHUN

Chhun missed a running splash in the corner as Rush immediately went on the attack. Rush hit his running dropkick in the corner and immediately picked up the win.

WINNER: Rush in 0:30

– After the match, Rush went back into the ring and grabbed Chhun to the outside. He threw Chhun against the ringside barrier multiple times before grabbing an electrical cord from under the ring. Rush choked out Chhun before multiple referees got him to lay off.

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK.)

– Lexy Nair was in the training room getting an update on the condition of FTR. Bryan Danielson left the trainer’s room. He said FTR won’t be able to make it to Dynamite this week due to the attack that happened at the end of Collision. He said even though FTR is down at the moment, The Elite ultimately failed because he was still here, and he would be at Dynamite this coming week.

(3) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. ROBYN RENEGADE

Purrazzo immediately took Renegade to the mat as the two went back-and-forth trading holds. Renegade hit Purrazzo with a fireman’s carry takedown, then covered for a quick two count. Purrazzo regained the advantage and worked Renegade on the mat before she locked in an armbar. Renegade got to the ropes in time to break the hold. [c]

Renegade fought out of another arm lock by Purrazzo, and nailed her with a clothesline to knock Purrazzo to the mat. Renegade hit a knee lift, then a shotgun dropkick on Purrazzo before covering for a two count. Purrazzo hit a pump kick before calling for the end. Renegade reversed a pump handle, but Purrazzo reversed things again and locked in her submission finish for the win.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 8:00

– After the match, Purrazzo went back on the attack as Thunder Rosa hit the ring to drive Purrazzo away. As Rosa checked on Renegade, Purrazzo came up from behind and shoved Rosa’s face down. Purrazzo retreated up the ramp again as Rosa ran toward her. Rosa caught Purrazzo and rammed her into the side of the ring before throwing her inside. Purrazzo retreated again, this time through the crowd.

(Moynahan’s Take: Much of this match was eaten up by the commercial break, but what we saw was fine. The bulk of this was meant to build the pending Rosa/Purrazzo showdown, so from that standpoint, it served its point.)

– A video package aired hyping the upcoming return of Scorpio Sky. [c]

– Lexy Nair was backstage with Sonjay Dutt, who quickly told her to leave. Dutt said he just spoke with The Elite, and said he would also be on Dynamite this week. He said he was able to strike a deal with The Elite and that Danielson would be facing Satnum Singh on this week’s Dynamite.

– Also announced for Dynamite was Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne, The Bang Bang Gang will speak, Will Ospreay and Orange Cassidy vs. Trent and Roderick Strong, Toni Storm and Mariah May vs. Saraya and Harley Cameron, Malakai Black will face Kyle O’Reilley, and Bryan Keith, Hook, and Shibata will face off in a 3-way with the winner facing Chris Jericho for the FTW title at Double or Nothing.

(4) BRIAN CAGE vs. ANTHONY BOWENS (w/Billy Gunn, Max Caster)

Cage and Bowens went back-and-forth in the early going before Bowens hit a DDT for a one count. Cage wasn’t phased for long and quickly took back the offensive advantage. Cage chopped Bowens hard across the chest in the corner before charging him with a back elbow, then a back suplex. Bowens threw Cage into the corner, and took him down with a dragon screw leg whip. Cage went to the apron as Bowens drop kicked his knee to knock Cage to the floor. Cage caught Bowens off the apron and powerbombed him into the ring post. [c]

Cage caught Bowens off the middle rope but Bowens rolled up Cage for a two count. Bowens rocked Cage with a series of right hands, then hit a thrust kick that took Cage to the mat. Bowens hit a fameasser for two. Bowens tried rallying the crowd before dropping Cage to the mat and covering for two. Bownes dropped Cage with a DDT on the apron. Cage composed himself and hit a suplex from the apron into the ring on Bowens, then covered for two. Cage hit a discus, but couldn’t hit his finisher as Bowens countered and hit a PK kick for two.

Bowens called for his finish but Cage threw Bowens into the ref. Cage hit a low blow behind the ref’s view, then hit Drill Claw for the win.

WINNER: Brian Cage in 11:00

(Moynahan’s Take: I like this win for Cage, which makes him strong coming off a loss to the AEW champion, Swerve Strickland. It also doesn’t hurt someone like Bowens, who is more known for his tag and trios matches. I’m not sure what can really be done with Cage at this stage, but he is light years ahead of where he was just 1-2 years ago after his Team Taz days ended.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A very subpar episode of Rampage tonight. There is something to be said about the live episodes that just hit differently to me, and this was not one of those nights. There were some small storylines being progressed tonight, including The Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing as well as Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa. Also during the main event, Tony Schiavone announced that Orange Cassidy vs. Trent was made official for Double or Nothing. Aside from those small things, nothing much here is must-see. Until next week, stay safe everyone!