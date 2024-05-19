FREE PODCAST 5/18 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin review Wildcard Rules, Kofi’s week, XFL, Kushida, NJPW Dontaku, UFC (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-9-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin for a special Wildcard Edition including analysis of Raw and Smackdown, what the XFL TV deal means to its future, NXT TV including Kushida, NJPW’s Dontaku events the previous weekend, and the latest event analysis and previews from UFC and Bellator.
