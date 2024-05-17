FREE PODCAST 5/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss Drew McIntyre’s epic entrance, Damian shows some fire, injuries witnessed in person, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:

Drew McIntyre’s epic entrance

Will Drew take the title off of Priest?

King and Queen of the ring predictions

Damian shows some fire

The laptop GM will return

Nobody put’s Dom’s mustache in the corner

Injuries witnessed in person

Ryan Gosling on WWE TV?

Should Karrion Kross go solo?

Logan Paul fulfills our prophecy

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO