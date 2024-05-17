News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss Drew McIntyre's epic entrance, Damian shows some fire, injuries witnessed in person, more (106 min.)

May 17, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:

  • Drew McIntyre’s epic entrance
  • Will Drew take the title off of Priest?
  • King and Queen of the ring predictions
  • Damian shows some fire
  • The laptop GM will return
  • Nobody put’s Dom’s mustache in the corner
  • Injuries witnessed in person
  • Ryan Gosling on WWE TV?
  • Should Karrion Kross go solo?
  • Logan Paul fulfills our prophecy

