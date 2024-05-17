FREE PODCAST 5/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss Drew McIntyre’s epic entrance, Damian shows some fire, injuries witnessed in person, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:
- Drew McIntyre’s epic entrance
- Will Drew take the title off of Priest?
- King and Queen of the ring predictions
- Damian shows some fire
- The laptop GM will return
- Nobody put’s Dom’s mustache in the corner
- Injuries witnessed in person
- Ryan Gosling on WWE TV?
- Should Karrion Kross go solo?
- Logan Paul fulfills our prophecy
