TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (5/16): Lilly’s report on Champions Challenge, Kazarian vs. Maclin, Brookside vs. Ash

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MAY 16, 2024

ALBANY, NY AT WASHINGTON AVENUE ARMORY

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s events.

“Cross the Line” opening.

-The Concierge was in the ring to introduce Ash By Elegance

(1) XIA BROOKSIDE vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE

If Ash wins, she gets her rings back. Before the bell rang, the referee held the rings up like they were a championship belt. The Concierge had on a referee’s shirt under his outfit, but the referee made him get out of the ring. Xia got some early offense, but Ash quickly turned the tide. They brawled on the outside. Ash ran Xia’s head into the ringpost.

Back in the ring, Xia caught Ash with a Thesz press and punches. Ash rolled out of the ring and argued with fans. Xia decked Ash on the outside. Xia suplexed Ash on the outside. Xia caught Ash with a crossbody block on the floor. Xia argued with The Concierge and Ash used the distraction to attack her from behind. Ash hit the Rarified Air and got the pin.

WINNER: Ash By Elegance in 5:00.

After the match, The Concierge demanded that Xia bow and give Ash the rings. Ash took the rings, paused, and decked Ash. Xia dropped the rings on a fallen Ash.

(D.L.’s Take: A surprise relatively clean pin. This feud has been going on awhile and may not be over quite yet.)

-Rosemary promo. She said that Havok was attacked (by Ash) and is now gone. She sat despondent and threw off her glove and hat. She said there is a time when you have to give up your attachments to your heart and soul. She mentioned Havok, Valkyrie and Bunny. She said they’re not human and don’t play by the rules. She said it’s only after you’ve lost everything, that you’re free to do anything. She pulled out a knife and appeared to cut her hair. [c]

-Santino Marella talked to Kushida backstage. Kushida said that after his match with Jonathan Gresham, he was sick. Santino noted he was sick for a week after his interaction with Gresham. Kushida said he would be fine for his match on Xplosion.

(2) LEON SLATER vs. ALAN ANGELS

Slater knocked Angels to the mat early. Angels came back with a couple of two counts. Slater caught Angels with a back elbow and a dive over the top rope to the floor. Angels caught Slater in the ring apron. The referee collapsed at ringside and started coughing. Hannifan noted that he had refereed Jonathan Gresham’s match last week.

Other referees came down to check on him and another referee got in the ring. Slater made a comeback and connected with a running boot for a two count. Angels gave Slater a series of suplexes. Slater gave Angels a heel kick. Slater gave Angels a spectacular swanton 450 splash for the pin.

WINNER: Leon Slater in 5:00.

Kon’s music played and he entered the ring. He twisted Angel’s neck. Kon then went after Slater, but Slater made a comeback and clotheslined Kon over the top rope. Fans chanted “Let’s go, Leon!” Kon twisted the neck of one of the security guys who tried to hold him back. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: Fun while it lasted. Slater continues to impress. A feud against Kon wouldn’t be the worst thing. They are bound and determined to get over this Gresham/ink/coughing deal.)

-Gabby Laspisa was back this week. She interviewed Jake Something on the stage. She asked him about his last name. He said that his name came from the fact that he built himself up to be something. She asked if he finally felt he was something. He took offense to the question and said that it sounded like she was mocking him for losing. He blamed Cody Deaner for the loss last week.

Cody Deaner joined them onstage. He noted that he and Jake were cousins. He said that Jake proved the people of the past wrong and he amounted to something. Cody said the people were with Jake and so is Cody. Jake brought up Cody turning on him and joining Violent By Design. Cody apologized and said he was down a dark path for many years. He was concerned that Jake would go down the dark path too. Cody said Jake will always be family. Jake said “The hell I will” and clotheslined Cody. Fans booed.

-Clip from last week of Speedball Mountain beating ABC. Gia Miller interviewed Mike Bailey and Trent Seven. They talked about facing each other to determine the number one contender for the X Division Title. Bailey said their purpose is to represent the peak of professional wrestling. Seven said they represent the summit of TNA and talked about beating ABC. He said he and Bailey are reaching a crossroad and they will face off next week. Bailey said “May the best man win.” All three bowed.

(3) STEVE MACLIN vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

They did the bit where Jade Chung reluctantly reminds everyone that Frankie is the king of TNA. Maclin clotheslined Frankie out of the ring. [c]

Frankie had control after legdropping Maclin on the apron. Maclin came back with clotheslines and a backbreaker. Maclin did a dive on Frankie on the outside. Maclin clotheslined Frankie. Frankie escaped Caught in the Crosshairs. They brawled on the apron. Frankie backdropped Maclin on the floor. Maclin beat the count and gave Frankie a running knee and a diving headbutt for a two count.

Maclin escaped the chicken wing. Frankie did eventually get the chicken wing on the mat. Maclin escaped. Frankie gave Maclin a flying legdrop. Frankie slapped Maclin. Maclin fought out of the flux capacitor. Maclin trapped Frankie in the ropes and was going for Caught in the Crosshairs, but Trey Miguel got on the apron. While the referee argued with Trey, Zachary Wentz sprayed paint in Maclin’s eyes. Frankie got the pin.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good in-ring action that picked up at the end. A good way to add more heat to the Maclin vs. Rascalz feud.)

-Gail Kim/Gisele Shaw segment. Gail encouraged Gisele not to quit after one title match loss. Gail said she would be there for guidance. Shaw asked where Gail was guiding her and Gail answered “home.” Gail offered a hand to Shaw and she accepted. [c]

-Part Two of the Mike Santana interview with Tom Hannifan. Santana talked about taking care of others and he needed to take care of himself. He discussed his daughter writing to Santa that she wanted her daddy to stop drinking. He said that made him get it together and he was thankful for that day. Hannifan noted that Santana has been sober for over a year.

They talked about his return to TNA. He said if you don’t fight for yourself, no one can fight for you and you need to be your biggest cheerleader and advocate. That’s why he asked for his release (from AEW). The conversation switched to talking about his win over Steve Maclin. Santana said he respects Maclin and he wanted to make a statement against a guy like him. He said he has a target on everyone’s back and he has a chip on his shoulder. He said he is here to take spots. Another good segment.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt plugged upcoming dates.

-First Class did a promo from the VIP section. AJ Francis said they would take in this big main event and scope the competition. Rich Swann counted money and talked about going after titles.

-Wrestlers came out for the main event. “Broken” Matt Hardy was first, followed by Ryan Nemeth. [c]

(4) MOOSE & BRIAN MYERS & EDDIE EDWARDS & ALISHA EDWARDS & MASHA SLAMOVICH & LAREDO KID & MUSTAFA ALI & JORDYNNE GRACE VS. “BROKEN” MATT HARDY & RYAN NEMETH & SAMI CALLIHAN & JOE HENDRY & STEPH DE LANDER & DANI LUNA & JODY THREAT & ERIC YOUNG

This was the Champions Challenge match, billed as the biggest tag team match in TNA history. All the champions of TNA faced off against a team of TNA all-stars. Hendry did mic work before the match and said never have all the champions been in one match at the same time. He said this match seems like the perfect recipe for an outbreak of HendryMania. He said the only solution was to chant “We Believe!”, which the crowd did. After that, the champions team came out.

Young and Edwards started the match. The match had three referees and only two wrestlers were allowed to stand on the apron at one time. Everyone got in the ring and faced off. The referees tried to break it up, but everyone brawled. [c]

Grace and Luna squared off and traded power moves and pin attempts. First Class was shown cheering along. Kid did a rana on Luna. Luna suplexed Kid and got a two count. Steph kicked Kid from the outside and tagged herself in. Steph didn’t want to face off with Masha and tagged out to Threat. Threat decked Masha then went after Alisha on the apron. Masha stomped Threat. Threat made a comeback on Masha. Alisha kicked and stomped Threat in the corner. Threat fought back on Alisha. Masha threw Threat to the mat and got a two count. Spitfire got the upper hand on Masha and Alisha, but Edwards and Myers ran in to take down Spitfire. [c]

Threat avoided an elbow drop from Ali and tagged to Nemeth. Nemeth and Ali had an exchange. Nemeth gave Ali a DDT for a two count. Ali gave Nemeth a neckbreaker after a distraction from The System. Moose knocked Hardy and Sami off the apron. Eddie tagged in and chopped Nemeth. Hardy led the crowd in chants of “Delete.” Moose chopped Nemeth. Myers put Nemeth in a chinlock. The System tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Nemeth.

Ali was frustrated about not being tagged in, so he grabbed his belt and left. Nemeth got the Danger Zone on Myers. Hardy and Moose tagged in and brawled. Hardy got a two count after a Side Effect. Alisha jumped on Hardy’s back. Sami tagged in and ran wild on Eddie. Sami took down Eddie and Myers. Hendry got a big pop when he tagged in and slammed Myers. Hendry also slammed Eddie.

Hendry powerbombed Myers, but the pin attempt was broken up. Everyone got in the ring and brawled. The action spilled to the outside. Grace gave Sami a backfist. Young did a dive on Eddie. Kid did a moonsault from the top rope to the floor on Young. Threat did a dive from the top rope to the pile at ringside. Fans chanted “TNA!”

Myers and Eddie double teamed Hendry. Hendy gave Myers the Standing Ovation and got the pin.

WINNERS: The TNA All-Stars in 30:00.

After the match, the lights went out and PCO was rolled out for his entrance. He carried a black bag to the ring. He approached Steph. PCO took a few objects out of the bag before finally pulling out a black rose, which he gave to Steph. She took it and the fans cheered. Steph smiled nervously.

(D.L.’s Take: A unique concept and I enjoyed this match. Mostly everyone had a chance to shine. Fans were really into Hendry and Hardy. The PCO/Steph stuff at the end was humorous.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A fun edition of Impact. The concept of Champions Challenge was a cool idea and made for an entertaining and unique main event. I’m intrigued at where the Rosemary angle is going and excited to see the return of Gisele Shaw. Not so excited about the Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside feud continuing, but the match itself was better than I anticipated.