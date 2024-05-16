AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (5/15): Lowest viewership of the year, details on drop through 20 weeks this year compared to last year, overall ranking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (5/15) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 672,000 viewers, down from 711,000 last week and 703,000 the prior week. It’s the lowest viewership of the year. The previous lo was 683,000 on Apr. 24.

Through 20 weeks, Dynamite is averaging 782,000 viewers, down 884,000 last year through 20 weeks, so a drop of 102,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, Dynamite drew a 0.23, down from 0.24 and tied for the lowest key demo rating of the year.

Through 20 weeks this year, Dynamite is averaging 0.27, down from 0.25 last year through 20 weeks.

It finished no. 17 among all shows in the key 18-49 demo, drawing 298,000 viewers in that demo. Among cable shows only, it finished no. 4. The no. 1 ranked cable show on TNT, the NBA Playoff game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, drew a 1.81 rating and 1,621 viewers in that demo. The later game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks drew a 0.32 rating and 143,000 viewers and finished one spot ahead of Dynamite.

NXT the night before drew 597,000 viewers. The lowest viewership this year for NXT was 564,000 two weeks ago. In the key demo it drew a 0.18, down from 0.19 the previous week. So both NXT and AEW had rough weeks relative to the yearly average.