FREE PODCAST 5/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell analyze breaking AEW-TNT news, Money in the Bank, Goldberg vs. Undertaker, WWE’s lack of attention to detail, Wildcard Rule, more (114 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-16-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast. They talk about the breaking news of TNT announcing that they have partnered with AEW to “begin airing weekly matches later this year,” what was learned, what can be parsed from the press release, and more about AEW’s prospects and the challenges they face. Also, the latest prospects for the XFL, the latest ratings news for WWE and Miz & Mrs, the Goldberg-Undertaker match, the Wildcard Rule so far, and more.

