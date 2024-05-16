VIP AUDIO 5/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-17-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talking resurgence of women’s wrestling in North America, top stories of week, Indy Line-up of Week, Listener Mail, more (52 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from May 17, 2006 including the resurgence of women’s wrestling in North America, and goes over all the latest wrestling news, including WWE’s television ratings, The Rock heads to Cannes, the latest on TNA house shows, a former TNA wrestler signs with WWE, and Samoa’s Joe’s knee injury. Plus the Hot Five Stories of the week, the Indy Lineup of the Week with Jerry Lawler battling a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion in Virginia, an unbelievable scene from the cutting room floor of WWE Raw, the Question of the Week regarding Rey Mysterio, Listener Mail on Kip James, Great Khali and Puma plus the hottest new segment in Tuesday wrestling audio, the Newsmaker Hotline.

