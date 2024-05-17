VIP AUDIO 5/16 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Is the King & Queen of the Ring a good tradition, Cody-Logan Paul, AEW’s ratings issues, New Japan Resurgence, strong UFC Fight Night, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Big picture thoughts on whether the King and Queen of the Ring concept is a good idea for WWE

A review of the latest Raw and Smackdown episodes including analysis of the tournaments and predictions on where they’re heading, plus thoughts on The Judgment Day development, Logan Paul challenging Cody and if Cody is doing well so far as the lead central babyface act, and more.

A review of NXT

A review of New Japan Resurgence

Reviews of AEW’s Collision, Rampage, and Dynamite including the weird choice to show the headline saying Swerve Strickland was named World Champion

Some talk about the end of The Mirage in Las Vegas and dumps they’ve stayed at.

An idea for a fun YouTube series analyzing wrestling moves

Analysis of the ratings issues for Dynamite including this week’s year-low mark

A look at a strong UFC Fight Night

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO