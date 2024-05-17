VIP AUDIO 5/16 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is Charlotte overpaid, was Undertaker cool, when will Ospreay face Okada, will fans turn on Cody, potential MITB winners, Becky, Nemeth and Riddle in G1, AEW’s lesbian angle (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Theory on why Becky Lynch is struggling with crowds lately

Tom Wilson’s name

What happened to so many old school moves like the backdrop and atomic drop?

Revisiting WWE Judgment Day from 20 years ago featuring JBL vs. Eddie Guerrero

Could a brand split help break some of Tony Khan’s bad habits with booking of wrestlers who never change positions on the show?

Looking ahead to a list of potential Money in the Bank winners

Jey Uso vs. Tama Tonga possibilities

What happened with Nick Nemeth and Matt Riddle’s short run with New Japan and could they return for the G1?

Should AEW be criticized for the way they’re teasing Hot Lesbian Action in 2024?

Okada so far in AEW

Have wrestlers ever swapped valets on air?

Ballyhoo by John Langmead

Was Undertaker cool?

Does the babyface team Anarchy in the Arena feel random?

Are there actually any truly derivative storylines in pro wrestling? Isn’t there just a template that wrestling bookers follow with different players inserted in familiar roles?

Is Jon Moxley getting in shape because he’s eyeing a return to WWE?

What’s next for The Elite?

Which wrestlers from AEW could be sent to New Japan to help their careers and New Japan?

When does Will Ospreay vs. Okada happen, and will it be to unify their belts if Ospreay beats Roderick Strong?

Does Charlotte Flair deserve to be the top paid woman wrestler in WWE?

Is it time for exclusive contracts for AEW wrestlers?

Would it have been better if Mercedes Moné arrived this week instead of months ago?

Could Cody buck the trend where lead babyfaces lose fan support like John Cena and Roman Reigns?

Should WWE be putting so much negative truth about wrestlers on air like Drew McIntyre is doing with C.M. Punk and Gunther did to Miz, among others?

Comparing Yeet and Yes chants from fans

Who would you want to have with you to survive on an island like in “Lost”?

