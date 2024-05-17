WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, May 17, 2024
Where: Jacksonville , Fla. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,409 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,136.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes – King of the Ring Tournament Match
- L.A. Knight vs. Tama Tonga – King of the Ring Tournament Match
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Bianca Belair – Queen of the Ring Tournament Match
- Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax – Queen of the Ring Tournament Match
- Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul Champion vs. Champion Match contract signing
