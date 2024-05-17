News Ticker

WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

May 17, 2024

When: Friday, May 17, 2024

Where: Jacksonville , Fla. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,409 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,136.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes – King of the Ring Tournament Match
  • L.A. Knight vs. Tama Tonga – King of the Ring Tournament Match
  • Tiffany Stratton vs. Bianca Belair – Queen of the Ring Tournament Match
  • Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax – Queen of the Ring Tournament Match
  • Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul Champion vs. Champion Match contract signing

