WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, May 17, 2024

Where: Jacksonville , Fla. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,409 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,136.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes – King of the Ring Tournament Match

L.A. Knight vs. Tama Tonga – King of the Ring Tournament Match

Tiffany Stratton vs. Bianca Belair – Queen of the Ring Tournament Match

Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax – Queen of the Ring Tournament Match

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul Champion vs. Champion Match contract signing

