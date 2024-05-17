WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (5/15): Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James and Alba Fyre vs. Natalya

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

MAY 15, 2024

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, Brian “Road Dogg” James

(1) IVY NILE vs. KIANA JAMES

Nile challenged James to a test of strength. James considered this, but instead of locking up, she turned her back to Nile and flexed her biceps at the crowd. Nile responded by taking James to the mat with a waist lock. James got a rope break, then applied a side headlock. Nile threw her off, then scoop slammed James. Nile lifted James into a suspended vertical suplex, then slammed her to the mat and covered for one. James landed a flurry of kicks to Nile’s gut in the corner, then hit a running spear in the same corner. She took Nile down with a back suplex, then covered for two.

James stood up, looking disgusted with her opponent. She landed a couple knee strikes before Nile rolled up James for a two-count cover. James made more knee strikes, then kicked Nile in the head and covered for two. James lifted Nile to her feet and applied an abdominal stretch. A “Let’s go Ivy!” chant could be heard. Right on cue, Nile used a hip toss to escape the hold. She took James down with consecutive clotheslines, and then with a hurricanrana. Nile hit James with a gut wrench suplex and covered for two. Nile switched to a German suplex, then another two-count cover. James shoved Nile face-first into a corner, stunning her. This allowed James to hit the 401k DDT, then cover for the three-count.

WINNER: Kiana James by pinfall in 5:25.

(Meyers’s Analysis: I don’t care for James’s ’80s-style “shrewd businesswoman” persona, but she’s certainly good at portraying a nasty heel in the ring. Pretty standard back-and-forth match.)

(2) ALBA FYRE (w/Isla Dawn) vs. NATALYA

Fyre taunted Natalya after a brief lockup. Natalya rolled up Fyre for three quick covers, then Fyre fended off an early sharpshooter attempt. Fyre leaned through the ropes and urged the crowd to shut up. Natalya hit a low drop kick, then covered for another two-count. While Natalya was on the apron, Dawn approached from the floor and grabbed her boot. Natalya looked down and kicked Dawn away, but this was enough distraction to allow Fyre to kick Natalya in the face, knocking her to the floor. Fyre then dove through the ropes, tackling Natalya at ringside. We cut to break.

We returned from break in the aftermath of Dawn having interfered with the match again. Fyre clotheslined Natalya to the mat and covered for two. She drove her knee into Natalya’s back, then applied a chinlock. Natalya got free and ran the ropes, but Fyre applied a headlock on the rebound. Natalya quickly took Fyre down with a suplex, then both women lingered on the canvas. Natalya pumped her fists and was first to her feet. She landed a series of strikes, and then a discus lariat. Natalya covered for two. Natalya mounted Fyre in the corner and landed downward strikes while the audience counted along. She snap suplexed Fyre, then covered for two.

Natalya hit a crossbody from the middle rope before covering for two. Natalya yelled “Come on!” at the crowd. Dawn entered the ring and faced Natalya while Fyre rolled out to ringside. Natalya smacked her and applied the sharpshooter to Dawn, who immediately tapped her hand. Fyre re-entered the ring and knocked Natalya off of Dawn with a drop kick, then covered Natalya for two. Natalya knocked Dawn off of the ring apron, then gave Fyre a turn at the sharpshooter – Fyre tapped out and the ref called for the bell.

WINNER: Natalya by submission in 7:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: A fun example of a babyface actually overcoming the odds of multiple heel distractions and interferences. The viewer feels Natalya’s uphill climb and her satisfying win.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter/X: @themikeshow42