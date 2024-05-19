WWE RAW PREVIEW (5/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, May 19, 2024
Where: Greensboro, N.C. at Greensboro Coliseum
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,031 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,421.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Jey Uso vs. Gunther – King of the Ring Tournament Semifinal Match
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Iyo Sky – Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinal Match
- Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable
