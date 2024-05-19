WWE RAW PREVIEW (5/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, May 19, 2024

Where: Greensboro, N.C. at Greensboro Coliseum

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,031 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,421.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Jey Uso vs. Gunther – King of the Ring Tournament Semifinal Match

Lyra Valkyria vs. Iyo Sky – Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinal Match

Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (5/13): Pomarez’s report on Drew McIntyre’s in-ring promo, more Queen and King of the Ring tournament matches

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE’s Ivar provides an update on his health