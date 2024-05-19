FREE PODCAST 5/19 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-21-2019) Keller & Hawkins talk Lesnar’s return, 24/7 Title introduced, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-21-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to review Raw with live callers, on-site correspondent details from Albany, and emails. They talked about the return of Brock Lesnar to Raw, Mick Foley introducing the 24/7 Title, Super Showdown being marketed as equivalent or better than WrestleMania, and much more with live callers, an on-site correspondent who attended both Raw and Money in the Bank, and then a mailbag segment with diverse reaction to key segments on Raw.

