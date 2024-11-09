AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (11/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Where: Providence, R.I. at Amica Mutual Pavilion

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,589 tickets distributed; arena was set up for 2,764. The arena has a capacity of 14,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Pac & Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii – AEW World Trios Championship match

The Outrunners vs. Top Flight – Full Gear 4-Way Contenders Series match

Roderick Strong vs. “The Beast” Mortos

House of Black vs. Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson

Nick Wayne vs. A.R. Fox

Kris Statlander in action

Mariah May, The Acclaimed, Lio Rush, and Anna Jay will speak

