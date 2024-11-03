AEW COLLISION REPORT (11/2): Mariah vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s World Title, four-way contenders series is confirmed for Full Gear, Rosa vs. Cameron, Fletcher vs. Kommander tears down the house

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT – EPISODE 68

NOVEMBER 2, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT ALLIANT ENERGY POWERHOUSE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

Attendance: 3,098 via Wrestletix

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with Tony Schiavone in the ring welcoming the new AEW Tag Team Champions, Private Party. Other members of the AEW roster were also in the ring. The fans chanted, “You deserve it!”

Private Party was thankful for all the fans’ support and put over the Young Bucks. They said they would defend the tag titles anytime, anywhere, and got in the face of FTR. The Outrunners in the ring played peacemakers to reconfirm that everyone was here tonight to celebrate the Private Party.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Good to see Private Party get their flowers after getting one of the biggest wins of their career this past Wednesday on AEW Fright Night Dynamite. Also, this was good TV continuity to carry over something important to Collision when, more likely, this coming Wednesday may not have had enough space to let this segment breathe.)

-Renee Paquette interviewed The Acclaimed backstage. Renee asked Acclaimed about the new AEW Tag Team Titles. They said they were going to be two-time tag team champions. Max Caster started running down Private Party. Caster pulled cash, friendship bracelets, and the business card given from MVP weeks ago. Anthony Bowens said, “Why do you still have that?” Caster brushed it off as if there was nothing to see here.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Finally, AEW is teasing a split from the Acclaimed. I’m not sure what Max Caster looks like as a singles act, but I know Bowens has the potential to be a star in the company.)

(1) THUNDER ROSA vs. HARLEY CAMERON- Dia De Los Muertos Match

Rosa had a very cool entrance to the match. The match stip of Dia De Los Muertos translated to “no-DQ, anything goes.” Cameron started with quick offense but was shut down quickly by Rosa. Rosa chopped Cameron on the outside and beat her over the back with a gimmicked tombstone and trashcan lid. Rosa started to do a rope walk on the barricade role, but Cameron jerked her down. Rosa recovered and threw Cameron into a table in the corner near the barricade. [c]

After the break, both women ran the ropes, exchanging blows with one another. Rosa hit a Codebreaker and scored a near fall on Cameron. Rosa started stacking chairs onto a tombstone board, but Cameron nailed her with a pinata. Cameron suplexed Rosa on the tombstone board for a near fall. Cameron went to hit Rosa with a knee but missed. Rosa put a trashcan on Cameron and laid her out in the corner.

In the match’s closing moments, with the trashcan still on, Cameron and Rosa lined up a table like a ramp to hit a shotgun dropkick onto Cameron. Rosa covered Cameron to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 10:00

(Brian’s Thoughts: This was a very entertaining opener. Both women had great chemistry working together. Rosa looked like a star, and Cameron continued outperforming her experience level.)

-Lexy Nair was backstage with the Undisputed Kingdom. Roderick Strong said he would beat Shane Taylor to help Adam Cole on his way to face MJF. Lance Archer and Brian Cage interrupted the interview and said to watch their match later tonight to see what a real tag team looks like.

(2) KYLE FLETCHER vs. KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Fletcher came to the ring with his fresh haircut and new ring attire. Fletcher threw his tear-away pants at Komander before the bell rang to get an advantage. Fletcher threw Komander for a slam like a ragdoll. Komander went for a springboard dive, and Fletcher caught him. Fletcher went for a slam, but Komander countered into a crucifix pin for a near fall. Komander laid chops into the corner of Fletcher’s chest. Komander got cocky and started to show off on the ropes, but Fletcher pushed him to the ground. Fletcher followed that up with a powerbomb onto the apron. [c]

After the break, both men brawled on the top rope until Komander won the exchange and hit an avalanche of sliced bread. Komander went for a dive, but Fletcher countered with a dive on his own. While the official checked on Komander, Fletcher hit Abrahantes with a boot to the face. Komander fired up and hit a moonsault from the ropes. Komander somehow got Fletcher up for a Spanish Fly for a near fall. Komander went for another moonsault, but Fletcher saw this one coming, and Komander ate a kick to the face. Fletcher picked up Komander for a Last Ride Liger bomb for a near fall.

Fletcher set up Komander as if he was going for the Tiger Driver, but Komander reversed it into a near-fall pin attempt. Komander went for a poison rana, and somehow, both men went outside while Komander was still in position and hit the poison rana on the floor. The fans chanted,” AEW! AEW!” After brawling on the apron, Komander ran to the ropes but, this time hit the moonsault for a near fall. Komander jumped for the ropes, hit a Canadian Destroyer, and followed up with a spaceman walk rope dive to the outside.

In the match’s closing moments, Komanader went from the ropes for his finisher, a Shooting Star Press. Fletcher countered with a brainbuster and hit another brainbuster on the top rope to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 13:25

(Brian’s Thoughts: If you haven’t taken Kyle Fletcher seriously as one of the next guys in AEW, you indeed do now. What an incredible display from both men. Fletcher’s new look, style, and demeanor set him apart from other guys trying to plant their flags as the next wave of top guys.)

-Post-match, Mark Davis came down to square off against Fletcher, but Fletcher bailed.

-Jack Perry cut a promo backstage, and Daniel Garcia confronted Perry.

(3) THE DON CALLIS FAMILY (Brian Cage & Lance Archer) vs. JOE KEYS & SHAUN SMITH

WINNER: Brian Cage & Lance Archer in 2:04

(Brian’s Thoughts: Straight squash match. Cage and Archer add needed depth to a rebuilding tag team division.)

-Post-match Undisputed Kingdom cleared the ring when Cage and Archer kept beating up Keys and Smith after the match.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with A.R. Fox. Nair asked what’s next for you? Nick Wayne interrupted the interview with Fox for a match on Collision next week.

-Fright Night Dynamite showed a recap of Kris Statlander beating Kamille. Kris Statlander cut a promo and said she’s coming for the TBS Title.

[HOUR TWO]

Jon Moxley and the Death Riders approached the ring coming from the stands. Moxley grabbed a mic and cut a promo.

Moxley said, “We live in Philadelphia, the home of Orange Cassidy. In three weeks, he says he’s going to cut the head of the snake. The game doesn’t begin on November 3rd. The question is, can you even make it to full gear with your body and mind interact? I know what kind of person it takes to be from Philadelphia. It’s a city that produces champions of unshakeable character just like Wheeler Yuta. Honest, hardworking people who do their job. I love this kid, and I would do anything for this kid. Yuta would do anything for the mission and is Philadelphia hero.”

-Action Andretti came out, interrupted the Death Riders and challenged them to a match. Pac came out to jump Andretti from behind.

(4) PAC (w/Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta) vs. ACTION ANDRETTI

-Andretti, still dazed, was bull-ushed by Pac early and often. Pac threw Andretti to the outside. [C]

After the break, Pac was still cruising through the match. Andretti got some brief offense in as he hit a dropkick and an over-the-top dive. Andretti hit a flurry of kicks and Falcon Arrow for a near fall. The Death Riders distracted the official, which allowed Pac to take advantage. Pac hit a suplex from the top rope and locked in the Brutalizer for the submission victory.

WINNER: Pac in 8:06

(Brian’s Thoughts: It would have been more effective had Pac just had plowed through Andretti.)

-Post-match, Orange Cassidy came through the fans and cut a promo. Cassidy said: “Jon Moxley doesn’t care about you, Wheeler Yuta. He’s using you, and that’s the only way to show that. I’ll bring back the old Wheeler Yuta and beat Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion.”

-Moxley ordered Yuta to attack Cassidy with a chair, but Cassidy got the last laugh when hit Yuta with an Orange Punch.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Good babyface fire from Cassidy. I’m glad he’s living up to his word and going at this alone, yet still not looking like the typical foolish babyface taking on a faction of heels.)

-Malakai Black was shown in a pre-tape cutting a House of Black style promo.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. Fletcher challenged Ricochet and a partner of choosing to a match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

(5) LIO RUSH (w/Dante Martin, Darius Martin) defeats ARIYA DAIVARI (w/Josh Woods, Mark Sterling)

WINNER: Lio Rush in 4:40

(Brian’s Thoughts: I like Rush, but this was probably one match too many on this card.)

-Lexy Nair was backstage with the MXM Collection and Johnny TV. Johnny told her “slide it into my DMs anytime you want to collaborate.” All three men made their unique silly exits.

(6) RODERICK STRONG (w/Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. SHANE TAYLOR (w/Carlie Bravo, Lee Moriarty & Shawn Dean)

Taylor started the match with dirty boxing and stomps in the corner. Strong attempted comebacks, but Taylor laid in stiff punches and forearms. While Strong was stuck along the ropes, Taylor had a shoulder breaker. [C]

After the break, Strong held onto the bottom, which helped him avoid a Taylor leg drop from the apron. Strong hit a flurry of forearm shots and went for cover but only got one count. Strong got Taylor up for an Angle Slam but only got a near fall. Strong went for a running knee, but Taylor avoided it. Taylor hit a slam and ran a splash for a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Taylor went package power driver Strong reserved it and landed the jumping knee to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Roderick Strong in 9:16

(Brian’s Thoughts: The match was fine, but I believe we saw a better version of this match late last week when it was Jay White against Shane Taylor.)

-Post-match MJF was shown matching the match results from his TV.

-A recap of the Bobby Lashley debut from Fright Night Dynamite was shown.

-A four-way contenders series was announced where six teams will square off, and the winners of the match will face Private Party in a four-way match at Full Gear.

-A video was shown to hype up the return of Mina Shirakawa.

(7) MARIAH MAY vs. ANNA JAY-AEW Women’s World Title Match

The match started with a collar elbow tie-up. Both women exchanged headlocks. Jay hit a swinging neckbreaker for only one count. May lay in forearm shots for a brief ground and pound. May hit a shotgun dropkick afterward. Jay bounced off the ropes. [c]

After the break, Jay fired up for a comeback. She hit a running dropkick of her own and went for a leg kick into the corner, but May countered it, which Jay followed up with a near fall. Jay and May brawled on the top rope, where May landed a great-looked shotgun dropkick and a side suplex for a near fall. May hit a stiff headbutt and a running knee for another near fall. Jay hit a neckbreaker using the ropes. While May was dazed, Jay hit a blockbuster for a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Jay locked in the Queen Slayer. May looked like she was going to pass out but grabbed a hand of the official’s shirt to use that momentum to break the submission hold and turn it into a pin attempt, which was a near fall. May threw Jay on the ropes, and Bull rushed into a tight-looking cover, which Jay couldn’t kick out. May pins Jay and retains the AEW Women’s World Title.

WINNER: Mariah May retains the AEW Women’s World Title in 10:21

(Brian’s Thoughts: I’m happy Jay and May got this well-deserved opportunity. I had two problems with the match. First and foremost, due to the match redundancy of the second hour, I felt like the match was shortened by three to four minutes. Second, I felt like the commentary team didn’t hammer home that spot where May grabbed a handful of the official’s shirt to break the submission hold.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A great first hour followed by a redundant second hour. There are still some very good things to take from this show on the road to AEW Full Gear.