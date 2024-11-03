WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (11/1): Tag Team Wrestling Gets Its Flowers, Nia Jax and Liv Morgan, Spotlight on Women’s Division, Roman Yeets

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Smackdown, though prerecorded, had an electricity that crackled off the screen. As the go-home show before WWE Crown Jewel, so much revolved around the Crown Jewel Championship, and rightfully so. Within the story, these contests are the first of their kind and thus command all eyes to be on them. If Smackdown was just a taste of what’s to come with Crown Jewel, then we’re in for a killer afternoon of professional wrestling. As always, I’m Chris Adams, and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve missed!

HITS

Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and a Good Bit of Business

The ferocity in the eyes of Nia Jax, coupled with her prideful celebration of her accomplishments, reminded us all just why she is champion. She takes what she wants! I remain a fan of Nia, and feel like this Contest of Champions is a perfect opportunity to showcase her dominance and give teeth to her title reign. The animosity between Nia and Liv Morgan has something of a David vs. Goliath feel, but Liv can obviously hold her own. Nia feels like she has something to prove, and will smash whoever is unlucky enough to be on the mat under her Annihilator.

The way she sat on Liv and mean-mugged the camera gave me life! The one element of this segment that did not work for me was Tiffany Stratton’s gestures toward Dominik Mysterio to get under Liv’s skin. I would prefer women’s feuds not revolve around a lover. It feels reductive and cheap, a bit of low hanging story fruit that doesn’t work for me any longer.

Tag Team Wrestling Gets Its Flowers

The trend continues, and we can thank Paul Levesque for the abundance of tag matches in the last few months. From the format-breaking win of the Motor City Machine Guns to the tag match main events of late, we’ve been feasting well.

First, the match between the Street Profits and Pretty Deadly had great chemistry. Pretty Deadly are an act that embody one of the best aspects of pro wrestling: theatrical combat. Their outfits represent a comfort in their own masculinity, and their British strong-style pairs nicely with their flowery presentation. A small digression, I know, but an important one. Let’s keep the PD love alive.

The next match, between the teams of Bayley and Naomi and Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, was a fun, fast, and exciting bit of tag team wrestling. Going into the match, though, astute wrestling fans knew it was utterly inconsequential as the news broke earlier that Indi Hartwell was released from her contract. It’s frustrating to see, as Indi was coming into her own as a heel on Smackdown. Her work during the match was solid, as was all the wrestling. A shout-out to the referee Jessika Carr for her consistency and awareness during an intentionally confusing finish. It seemed like a feud was brewing between these two teams, but with Indi’s release, perhaps we should treat it as a great showcase that was for one night only.

Returning to tag team wrestling in general, this is the first time I can remember a show with only one singles match. The main event itself, with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Gunther, and Ludwig Kaiser ended the show with a ferocity. There was heat between the teams, a tease between the two champions who are jockeying for position. There was exaggerated hot tagging for dramatic effect, and it propelled several feuds forward going into Crown Jewel. It was time for tag team wrestling to show up, and the format delivered!

Spotlight on the Women’s Division

I am grateful for what we witnessed this week. My son was able to see women as equally exciting, compelling, and fierce as the men. In fact, it was the women’s matches that outnumbered the men’s. While this may not excite everyone, it represents something important to me.

That’s why I feel frustrated when women’s feuds revolve around romantic interests. The women featured in that Fatal Four-Way match were powerful, strong, and soared through the air with fighting spirit, not because they were chasing a new boyfriend. This is what we need more of—showcasing these strong women, like Lash Legend, and moving toward true equality.

Also, a shout-out to B-Fab from earlier, who body-slammed Elton Prince. She needs to be featured more prominently!

MISSES

Yeet?

After years of manipulation, all Roman Reigns could muster was a mere “yeet”? While I acknowledge the viral excitement of the moment, it feels utterly inadequate when you consider the intricate and nuanced family dynamics of the Bloodline that have been developed over the last four years. If they don’t further address the issues raised by Jey Uso – who was absolutely phenomenal – this will be a significant failure that undermines all the hard work put in by these exceptional performers.

