TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (11/7): Lilly’s report on Mike Bailey vs. Moose, Rosemary vs. Wendy Choo

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

NOVEMBER 7, 2024

DETROIT, MI AT WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY FIELDHOUSE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights from last week’s show.

(1) MASHA SLAMOVICH & JORDYNNE GRACE vs. ALISHA EDWARDS & TASHA STEELZ

Tasha and Alisha got the advantage after Tasha gave Grace a backstabber. Masha came in and cleaned house. Tasha escaped a Juggernaut Driver. Grace clotheslined Tasha, but Tasha hit a crucifix bomb. Alisha got caught between Masha and Grace. Masha put Alisha in a sleeperhold and Alisha immediately tapped. [c]

WINNERS: Masha Slamovich & Jordynne Grace in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fun, but basic opener. There may still be more to the Alisha/Masha feud.)

-Clip of Savannah Evans destroying Lei Ying Lee last week.

-Gia Miller interviewed Evans. Evans said she was tired of people like Lee coming in and being treated like a big deal. She said she was a big deal, and she was taking her opportunity.

(2) ROSEMARY vs. WENDY CHOO

This was a no-DQ match. They took turns ramming each other’s heads into a turnbuckle. Choo hung Rosemary on the ropes and stomped her. Rosemary used a pillow to throw Choo into a ring post. Rosemary choked Choo at the announcer’s table.

Rosemary put on a submission using the cane. Choo recovered and hit Rosemary with the pillow repeatedly. Choo splashed Rosemary for a two count. Rosemary speared Choo and got a two count. Rosemary bit Choo’s hand and hit her with the cane before giving Choo her finisher for the pin.

WINNER: Rosemary in 6:00.

Rosemary kissed Choo on the forehead after the match. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: I’m not sure who was supposed to be the heel and who was supposed to be the face here. Fans support seemed split. This appeared to be the end of the feud and perhaps the end of Choo’s time in TNA.)

-From the Vault: A never-before-seen match from June 15, 2024 between Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana aired. It turned into a tag team match where Joe Hendry and Santana beat Ali and Campaign Singh.

-Steve Maclin promo. He challenged Josh Alexander and said their feud is far from over.

-Rascalz backstage promo. They complained about losing last week. Trey Miguel said there would always be an uphill battle. They said it was about the climb. And they climbed up some rafters. [c]

-“Treehouse” segment with the Rascalz. They told a bunch of jokes and there was a laugh track.

-Digital exclusive of Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth arguing with Joe Hendry backstage. Referees and officials broke it up. Santino Marella told Hendry he had to work his way up from the bottom to get another title shot. Hendry challenged Ryan. Santino told Hendry he believes in him.

-Joe Hendry walked to the stage for a promo and talked about Ryan Nemeth. He played a new video titled “The Ryan Nemeth Story.” It said “He’s Nic Nemeth’s brother. The End.” Fans chanted “One more time.” Hendry said that Ryan would face him next week.

-Mike Santana encountered First Class backstage. AJ Francis said he had nothing but respect for Santana. He said it pays to have friends, and that First Class is all about money. Santana said that he went through The System all by himself and asked why he would need them. Santana walked off. AJ said he needed KC Navarro to take care of Santana. [c]

(3) JODY THREAT (w/Dani Luna) vs. HEATHER BY ELEGANCE (w/Ash By Elegance & The Concierge)

Heather was in an angel’s costume with wings. Heather attacked Jody before the bell. Jody made a comeback. Ash tripped Jody to cause a distraction. Heather gave Jody a tornado DDT for a two count. Jody suplexed Heather followed by more offense, including the double knees. Ash and The Concierge got on the apron, but Dani pulled them down. Heather used the distraction to kick Jody. Jody caught Heather coming off the ropes and turned it into an F-5 for the win. [c]

WINNER: Jody Threat in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Decent match to set up the eventual tag team showdown.)

(4) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY (c) vs. MOOSE — TNA X Division Title match

Bailey caught Moose with a rana early. Moose no-sold two kicks. Bailey gave Moose a moonsault to the outside. Bailey ducked a chop, and Moose chopped the post hard. Twice. Bailey accidentally kicked the steps hard. Moose smashed Bailey’s leg into the apron. [c]

Moose gave Bailey a Rock Bottom for a two count. They traded the advantage. Bailey collapsed after trying to put weight on his leg. [c]

Bailey battled back with kicks. Bailey knocked Moose down with a dive from the top rope to the floor. Back in the ring, Bailey gave Moose a Shooting Star Press for a two count. They traded kicks and chops. Moose blocked a Tornado Kick, but Bailey turned it into a pin attempt. They traded dramatic pin attempts.

Bailey connected with the Tornado Kick. Moose dropkicked Bailey off the top rope to the floor. Bailey gave Moose a Poison Rana off the top rope. Bailey hit the Ultima Weapon, but Moose kicked out at two. Bailey went for another Tornado Kick, but Moose speared him. Moose gave Bailey a spear on the floor. Fans chanted for Moose. Moose went for a spear, but Bailey rolled him up. Bailey jumped off the top rope, but Moose gave him a spear. Moose hit one more spear and got the pin.

WINNER: Moose in 26:00 to win the X Division Title.

(D.L.’s Take: A PPV caliber match. This was Moose’s best match in some time. Moose as X Division champion could lead to some interesting match-ups.)

-As Moose walked up the ramp, Trent Seven came out and got in the ring. Seven and Bailey hugged. Seven raised Bailey’s hand, hugged him again, then gave him a low blow and a clothesline. Seven choked Bailey with a towel then threw him over the top rope to the floor.