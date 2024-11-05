FREE PODCAST 11/5 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk election anxiety, NXT vs. AEW tomorrow night, Bloodline developments, Wyatt Sicks, WWE roster cuts, more (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

Election anxiety

NXT vs. AEW tomorrow night with a lengthy preview of both shows and big picture thoughts on the state of the two brands

The strengths and weaknesses of the Jon Moxley saga

Bobby Lashley’s prospects in AEW

Latest developments with The Bloodline factions including Jey Uso stepping up, the state of Roman Reigns’s character, and more.

How WWE is treating Saudi Arabia shows as just part of the flow of storylines like any other location

The Wyatt Sicks and Miz

Goldberg’s retirement announcement for 2025 and prospective opponents

WWE roster cuts (Baron Corbin, Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell)

And more

