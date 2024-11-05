FREE PODCAST 11/5 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk election anxiety, NXT vs. AEW tomorrow night, Bloodline developments, Wyatt Sicks, WWE roster cuts, more (147 min.)

News Ticker

November 5, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • Election anxiety
  • NXT vs. AEW tomorrow night with a lengthy preview of both shows and big picture thoughts on the state of the two brands
  • The strengths and weaknesses of the Jon Moxley saga
  • Bobby Lashley’s prospects in AEW
  • Latest developments with The Bloodline factions including Jey Uso stepping up, the state of Roman Reigns’s character, and more.
  • How WWE is treating Saudi Arabia shows as just part of the flow of storylines like any other location
  • The Wyatt Sicks and Miz
  • Goldberg’s retirement announcement for 2025 and prospective opponents
  • WWE roster cuts (Baron Corbin, Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell)
  • And more

