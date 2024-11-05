AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Where: Manchester, N.H. at SNHU Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,293 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,679. The arena has a capacity of 11,770 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Penelope Ford vs. Jamie Hayter

Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black

Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Pac

Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Ricochet & mystery partner

The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho & Big Bill & Bryan Keith) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishi) – Fight Without Honour

The Hurt Syndicate will appear live

Christian Cage and Hook go face to face

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/30): Keller’s report Young Bucks vs. Private Party, Strickland vs. Benjamin, Statlander vs. Kamille, Adam Cole vs. Matthews, plus Hangman, Cassidy

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Ricochet on leaving WWE, Samantha Irvin’s departure and her desire to do more, whether he was told to slow down in WWE