VIP AUDIO 11/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-31-2006) – Interview with writer Irv Muchnick discussing Von Erich expose in Penthouse, pro wrestler deaths, Wrestling Babylon book (27 min.)

In this episode of James Caldwell’s “On Point interview” series, he was joined by Irv Muchnick, author of the upcoming Wrestling Babylon book. The discussion is centered around the theme of his book release and includes Muchnik’s thoughts on previous articles written for Penthouse, People Magazine, and other mainstream publications and how the project came together to publish a book directed at the mainstream audience with a story about the seedy side of pro wrestling. Muchnick talks about his inspiration for the book, his reflections on articles written in the 1980s, his famous Von Erich expose in Penthouse, what he originally wanted to write about for the project, the chilling appendix of wrestler deaths and whether this is a message behind the list, crazy wrestling stories finding him rather than him seeking out stories about wrestling, and much more.

