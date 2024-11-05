FREE PODCAST 11/5 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-4-2019) Keller & Stoup talk NXT invasion continuing, Lesnar-Rey, Lashley-Lana-Rusev, Baszler-Becky face-off, live callers, mailbag (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-4-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tom Stoup of the “PWT Talks NXT” podcast to review WWE Raw with live callers and mailbag questions. They discuss the continuing NXT invasion with a great deal of insight from Stoup who had attended so many NXT shows in person and podcasts about it weekly. Also, the latest Brock Lesnar-Rey Mysterio angle, Shayna Baszler-Becky Lynch face-off, the latest with Rusev and Bobby Lashley and Lana, all with live callers and mailbag questions. They also talk with an on-site correspondent detailing crowd reactions in the arena, what matches took place before Raw, and the Seth vs. Fiend main event after Raw.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO