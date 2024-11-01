WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/1): Keller’s report on final Crown Jewel build, Liv vs. Stratton, Cody & Orton vs. Gunther & Kaiser, Profits vs. Pretty Deadly, Reigns and Jimmy Uso speak

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 1, 2024 (Taped 10/25)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. AT BARCLAYS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett



Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reported the final count of 11,482 tickets were distributed. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a scene of the Crown Jewel Championship as Michael Cole hyped Crown Jewel.

-Nia Jax made ring entrance with her WWE Women’s Title belt over her shoulder. Corey Graves asked how anyone can bet against Jax since she has annihilated everyone in her path. She said the only thing on her mind is the Crown Jewel Championship. “I want it, and if you haven’t noticed, I usually get everything that I want,” she said. She said last time she was in Saudi Arabia, she wanted to become Queen of the Ring “and I did.” She said Summerslam, she wanted to become WWE Women’s Champion, “and I did.” She said anything and everything that gets in her way gets annihilated. She called Liv Morgan an “insufferable fool” and said she’d be on the floor crying.

Liv’s music interrupted and out walked Raquel Rodriguez followed by Liv and Dominik Mysterio. Liv told Jax she thinks she’s special, but she’s not. She said she retired Becky Lynch and then became the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time. She said she did it “with a little help from the most gorgeous man in the whole entire world, Daddy Dominik Mysterio.” She said she has held her title longer than Jax, so she knows what it takes to become Crown Jewel Champion.

Liv, Dom, and Rodriguez entered the ring. Liv said she knows what it takes to beat her because the last time they wrestled, she won. She as she got in Jax’s face, Tiffany Stratton interrupted. Jax looked annoyed. Tiffany said they can argue all they want because it will be Tiffy Time at Crown Jewel. She said she’s going to cash in and become the new Women’s World Champion. When Tiffany entered the ring, Jax spoke about her cashing in on Liv. Tiffany cut her off and said, “No, Nia, don’t get too comfortable.” She said she could cash in on her too. Liv cackled with joy.

Liv said she has people around her she can trust, unlike Jax. Tiffany told Liv not to get too excited because she hasn’t made up her mind. She said she is going to cash in and take one of the titles. She asked Liv if she wins, does she get Dom. “I could use a little dirty in my life,” she said. Liv said it appears to her she already has enough dirty in her life. Tiffany hit her and knocked her to the floor. She yelled to Liv that she’s nothing without Dom. [c]

(1) LIV MORGAN (w/Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez) vs. TIFFANY STRATTON (w/Nia Jax)

The match was joined in progress. Cole said it was made official during the break. Liv was in control and tossed Tiffany around ringside. Tiffany blocked an Oblivion attempted by Liv. Jax stood on the ring apron and distracted the ref as Tiffany swung at Liv with her briefcase, but Liv ducked and then schoolboyed Tiffany for the win.

WINNER: Morgan in just over 2 minutes of TV time, so roughly 3-5 minutes total.

-Afterward, Liv hit Tiffany with the briefcase. Jax hit Liv, Raquel, Dom, and then Liv again with the briefcase rapid-fire. She also landed an Annhilator. “Good luck cashing in, Tiff!” exclaimed Cole. Cole said Jax was pissed off.

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. They threw to a clip of Triple H trying to talk Randy Orton out of facing Kevin Owens.

-They went to a self-made video message from Owens. He said he was trying to reach Orton all week, but he didn’t respond, so he has decided instead to send this video message to WWE to air. He said he never wanted to hurt Orton, but now he is going to. He said it’s his fault. “You did this to us,” he said. “See you Saturday, buddy.”

-Cole hyped the main event tag match with Cody Rhodes & Orton vs. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser.

-The Street Profits made their entrance. [c]

(2) THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford w/B-Fab) vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

Graves talked about the Motor City Machine Guns being the new kings of the tag team division. Pretty Deadly made their entranea dn were holding fliers for their “Pretty Deadly: The Musical.” Cole said they’re been trying to get it made. They gave the fliers to Lin-Manuel Miranda from “Hamilton.” (Having him shown both weeks indicated this was recorded the same night as last week’s show.) Pretty Deadly jumped the Profits before the bell. The ref rewarded their pre-match attack by calling for the bell, which WWE rarely does. The Profits stayed in control for several minutes. Kit distracted the ref as Prince raked Dawkins’ eyes.B-Fab bodyslammed Prince at ringside. Dawkins lifted Wilson onto his shoulders and then Ford landed the top rope Blockbuster for the win.

WINNERS: Street Profits in 5:00.

-Tiffany told Jax she just wanted to trick Liv into thinking she might cash in on Jax. (YOU KNOW YOU ARE SAYING THAT IN FRONT OF A CAMERA FOR EVERYONE INCLUDING LIV TO SEE, RIGHT?) Naomi and Bayley walked up to them. Naomi told Jax to keep her belt warm for her. [c]

(3) NAOMI & BAYLEY vs. CANDICE LARAE & INDI HARTWELL

The ref called for the bell 36 minutes into the hour after which Indi and LeRae attacked Bayley and Naomi. (That’s better.) They cut to a very early break. [c]

LeRae shoved Bayley into Naomi on the ring apron. Indi tagged in, but Bayley gave her the Bayley-to-belly. LeRae went on the attack and covered Bayley, but Bayley wasn’t legal. Graves said the ref should’ve been counting out Naomi. Naomi then caught LeRae with her Rear View for the win.

WINNERS: Naomi & Bayley in 9:00.

-They went to Graves and Cole at ringside who hyped the start time of 1 ET for Crown Jewel. He threw to a video package on the latest Bloodline developments. [c]

-Roman Reigns made his entrance with Jimmy Uso. Cole plugged the six-man tag match they’re in at Crown Jewel. Jimmy addressed Reigns as his tribal chief. He said he always told him they are stronger together. He said he loves him and he needs him to listen to what he’s about to tell him. “I need you to drop this beef you’ve got with Uce (Jey).” He said he made up with his brother. Fans chanted, “Squash the beef!” Jimmy told Reigns he made up with Jey, so now it’s time to make up with his cousin. He said if they don’t unite, they lose to Solo and his Bloodline at Crown Jewel. Reigns held his hand out for the mic as Jimmy began to speak again. Jimmy stopped and was about to hand over the mic when Jey’s music played. Jey made his way out through the crowd. Graves told Cole not to tear his rotator cuff doing the Yeet arm dance.

[HOUR TWO]

Jey said Solo cost him his championship and he’s been messing with the family. He said the three of them aren’t all the way fixed yet. He told Roman it’s taken a lot for him to be standing by his side. He said he hasn’t forgotten what he did to him. “Physical damage, emotional damage, Uce,” Jey said. “Mental damage. I still showed up because that’s what family do.” Reigns winced and maybe showed a sense of regret.

Jey said they have to show them “family above all.” He said this go-around, he won’t be telling him what to do or how to do it. “I’m not your lackey no more, Uce,” he said. “I’m not your right-hand-man, Uce. I’m your equal now.” Reigns looked up and glared at him. “All three of us, equals,” he said. “Side by side, running this thing like we used to do back in the day.” Jey paced nervously, but with determination. He told Reigns if he treats him with the slightest disrespect, “I’m gone, I’m out.” He said the alternative is Reigns can act like his cousin, not his tribal chief, and he’ll see him at Crown Jewel “and we can do it together, Uce.” He asked Reigns, “Are we going to do the damn thing or not?”

Reigns held out his hand and Jimmy handed him the mic. Fans chanted, “OTC! OTC!” Reigns looked around. He looked down and shook his head. He paused, then raised the mic and said, “Yeet.” Jimmy was elated and celebrated in the background as Jey smiled. Fans roared with joy and loudly chanted, “Yeet! Yeet!” Then fans chanted, “Hug it out!” The Usos raised their arms. Roman joined. Fans cheered. “Absolute magic,” Cole said. “The original Bloodline is back together again.” Graves said, “Family above all.”

-Byron Saxton interviewed the Motor City Machine Guns backstage. He asked what their oal is now. Chris Sabin said their goal is the same as when they formed their team in 2006. They were interrupted by Austin Theory & Grayson Waller. Waller invited them be on the biggest talk show on TV. Alex Shelley said, “We’re going to be on Miz TV?!” Fans laughed. Theory looked confused. Waller invited them to be on “The Grayson Waller Effect” next week.

-Iyo Sky made her ring entrance. [c]

(4) IYO SKY (w/Kairi Sane) vs. PIPER NIVEN (w/Chelsea Green) vs. LASH LEGEND (w/Jackara Jackson) vs. BIANCA BELAIR (w/Jade Cargill)

They showed Niven and Green making their entrance. Cargill and Belair cut a promo backstage before heading to the ring. The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour. Graves said the strategy is to try to take something out of their opponents to weaken them for the Crown Jewel match. Cole touted Lash Legend as a tremendous basketball star at Texas A&M including a record 27 rebounds in a single game. Belair landed a running handspring moonsault onto both Lash and Niven. Sky threw Lash to ringside and played to the crowd, giving Niven a chance to knock her to the floor. Belair dumped Niven over the top rope and then slingshot herself over the top. Lash and Niven caught her and threw her into the ringside barricade. They cut to a double-box break at 3:00. [c/db]

Niven stood on the second rope and lifted Sky onto her shoulders, but Belair powerbombed Niven and sent both crashing to the mat. Belair then covered Niven. Lash broke up the cover (although not in time for Niven to lift a shoulder before three). The partners at ringside began fighting. Jade nailed Jackson with a running boot to the chest. Lash then knocked Jade down with a forearm to the chest. Lash charged at Niven, but Niven slammed her and then landed a senton. Iyo leaped at Niven, but Niven caught her and landed a senton her too. Belair charged, but Niven gave her a Michinoku Driver. Lash entered and caught Niven with a boot to the chest.

Jade entered and faced Lash. Graves said it’s legal in a four-way match. Sane and Jackson yanked Jade out of the ring. Belair lifted Lash and gave her a KOD. Sky gave Belair a moonsault and then covered Lash for the three count. Cole and Graves talked about how the tag titles can change hands at Crown Jewel even if the champion isn’t involved in the finish. They showed the losers being. consoled by their partners afterward.

WINNER: Sky in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A lot of action there and a decent yet formulaic preview of the four-way at Crown Jewel.)

-They went to Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes chatting in the locker room. Cody told Randy to save a little piece of KO for him. Orton said he’s not sure there will be anything left. “Well, if that’s the case, I’m not sure what I’m going to do,” he said. Orton said he’s sure he’ll think of something. [c]

-A video package hyped the U.S. Title match at Crown Jewel. Cole hype Crown Jewel’s line-up as the showed scenes of the setting.

-Solo Sikoa, with the rest of the new Bloodline, said he doesn’t believe he’s the bad guy in this situation. He said every time Reigns needed help, he was there to help him, whereas Roman was never there to help him. “Am I the bad guy?” he asked. “No. I’m the Tribal Chief.” He said they will acknowledge him.

-Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser made their ring entrance. [c]

(5) LUDWIG KAISER & GUNTHER vs. CODY RHODES & RANDY ORTON

Orton made his entrance. Then Cody made his entrance. Cody and Orton shook hands and hugged. The bell rang 48 minutes into the hour. Cody opened against Gunther. Gunther circled Cody, then tagged in Kaiser and leaped to the floor. Fans booed. Kaiser then went on the attack on Cody. They cut to an early double-box break. [c/db]

Orton and Cody took over during the break. Cody went for a Cody Cutter on Kaiser after the break, but Kaiser knocked him off balance. Gunther kicked Cody in the face from the ring apron as Kaiser distracted the ref. Orton tagged in and took control, including giving Gunther a draping DDT. Orton went for an RKO, but Gunther blocked it. Orton crashed to the mat and was slow to get up. Cody pounded the ring and called for fans to cheer on Orton to tag him. Orton did. Not much of a pop for Cody’s tag. He punched away at Kaiser and landed a Bionic Elbow followed by a Cody Cutter. Cody played to the crowd and let out a roar before setting up Cross Rhodes. Gunther intervened, so Orton gave him an RKO. Cody then gave Kaiser a Cross Rhodes for the win.

WINNERS: Rhodes & Orton in 10:00.

-When it appeared the show was over and closing credits were shown, Owens attacked Orton from behind with a chair to a leg and then his back. Gunther put Cody in a sleeper. Security and officials ran in to pull Gunther off of Cody.

(Keller’s Analysis: About what you’d expect with ten minutes of TV time to work with including who got pinned in the end. The KO appearance and closing scene of Gunther choking out Cody added some energy to the closing pitch for Crown Jewel.)

