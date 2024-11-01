FREE PODCAST 11/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Bobby Lashley debut, Adam Cole in-ring return, Young Bucks hiatus, Orange-Mox Full Gear main event, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- Potential for Bobby Lashley in AEW
- The Young Bucks losing the tag team championship and going on hiatus
- Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley confirmed for Full Gear
- Adam Cole returns to the ring selling his ankle
- Current state of Mercedes and the TBS title picture
- Will Mark Davis side with Fletcher or is Fletcher already too big of a star?
- Costco Guys promoting AEW with a match on Full Gear
- Upcoming shows
- Mailbag and Trivia
