News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Bobby Lashley debut, Adam Cole in-ring return, Young Bucks hiatus, Orange-Mox Full Gear main event, more (137 min.)

November 1, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Potential for Bobby Lashley in AEW
  • The Young Bucks losing the tag team championship and going on hiatus
  • Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley confirmed for Full Gear
  • Adam Cole returns to the ring selling his ankle
  • Current state of Mercedes and the TBS title picture
  • Will Mark Davis side with Fletcher or is Fletcher already too big of a star?
  • Costco Guys promoting AEW with a match on Full Gear
  • Upcoming shows
  • Mailbag and Trivia

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024