FREE PODCAST 11/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Bobby Lashley debut, Adam Cole in-ring return, Young Bucks hiatus, Orange-Mox Full Gear main event, more (137 min.)

Potential for Bobby Lashley in AEW

The Young Bucks losing the tag team championship and going on hiatus

Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley confirmed for Full Gear

Adam Cole returns to the ring selling his ankle

Current state of Mercedes and the TBS title picture

Will Mark Davis side with Fletcher or is Fletcher already too big of a star?

Costco Guys promoting AEW with a match on Full Gear

Upcoming shows

Mailbag and Trivia

