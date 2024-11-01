WWE CROWN JEWEL PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS (11/2): Gunther vs. Cody, Morgan vs. Jax, Reigns & Usos vs. New Bloodline, Seth vs. Reed, Orton vs. KO, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On November 2, 2024, Crown Jewel will be airing from Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Gunther (c) vs. Cody Rhodes, WWE Crown Jewel Championship match

At Bad Blood, Triple H announced that at Crown Jewel the champions of their respective brands would face off to determine who was the top champion in the company. On the line would be the Crown Jewel Championship belt which would be awarded to the winner. Raw’s World Heavyweight Champion Gunther faces Smackdown’s Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. Both wrestlers claimed that they respected one another’s in-ring acumen but each questioned each other’s motivation. Gunther mocked Cody for being a “company man” and playing to the crowd while Gunther couldn’t care less about the fans. Eventually Cody had enough of Gunther and things got physical between the two.

Prediction and analysis: While it has been promised that “there would be a decisive victor” I have a hard time thinking the match ends cleanly, and if it does, Cody need the win. Well, less Cody and more the Undisputed WWE Championship on a brand where the title is currently competing with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline story for the top spot. If Gunther wins, it’ll be because of interference. I’ll take the “promise” at its word and go with Cody.

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Nia Jax (c), WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship match

As stated above, Raw’s Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan, and Smackdown’s WWE Women’s Champion, Nia Jax, face off to determine who will be the inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Champion. To add intrigue to a heel vs. heel match, they’ve all but promised that Tiffany Stratton will cash in her Money in the Bank contract.

Prediction and analysis: While Nia ordered Tiffany to cash in the Money in the Bank on Liv after Nia finishes with her, I wouldn’t be surprised if Tiffany cashed in during the match and “accidentally” pinned Nia.

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga

Roman Reigns returned and has had a hard time dealing with the usurped Bloodline under control of Solo Sikoa. While some back up arrived when Jimmy Uso made his return, they still found themselves outnumbered. Jimmy went to Raw to try to recruit his brother, Jey Uso, only to be rebuffed. Jey tried to strike a peace with Solo, but it ultimately led to Jey losing the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Jey returned the favor costing Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa the Tag Team Championship.

Prediction and analysis: The numbers game will still prove to be too much, and the OG Bloodline seems destined to lose to the Rogue Bloodline, that is, until Sami Zayn saves the day.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bronson Reed

To make a mark, Bronson Reed Tsunamied Seth Rollins six times. The Tsunamiing left Seth with broken ribs and out of action for weeks. Reed continued to go after the rest of the roster until Braun Strowman tried stopping him. Strowman and Reed faced each other in a Last “Monster” Standing match when Seth made his return. Seth stomped Reed to give Strowman the victory. Since then, Rollins and Reed have attacked each other on sight which has led to wild backstage brawls that have been Reed’s signature.

Prediction and analysis: Reed really needs some wins even if I’m sure Seth ultimately wins the feud.

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

After one of his only friends, Cody Rhodes, teamed up with his nemesis, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens felt betrayed so he attacked Cody Rhodes in the parking lot. Despite being suspended for his actions, Kevin Owens returned to Smackdown in an attempt to explain himself. In the bruhaha that erupted while trying to get Owens out of the ring, Randy Orton took an errant shot from Owens. Orton retaliated. Later, in the back, convinced that ANOTHER friend betrayed him, Kevin Owens attacked Orton. Orton wanted a match against Owens, but the request was denied by General Manager Nick Aldis saying that the order came from above him. Turns out that Triple H was protecting Orton from what an unhinged Owens could do to him. Orton was having none of it and convinced Triple H to give him the match anyway.

Prediction and analysis: The two best ways I see to move the KO story forward is to have him lose to Orton, causing KO to further spiral out of control, or have Triple H’s fears come true and have KO “cripple” Orton so that Cody has an even more personal reason to take out KO.

LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes, WWE United States Championship Triple Threat match

Carmelo Hayes and Andrade have been feuding for months, having a series of stellar matches leading to a three to three tie, all while both men had their eye on LA Knight’s WWE United States Championship. It was determined that the winner of match seven would challenge Knight for his title. It was also decided that Knight would referee the match. When Knight got involved in the match, it was thrown out and a triple threat match was made.

Prediction and analysis: After a somewhat heelish reaction to the ongoing event by Knight, I’m thinking he might end up dropping the title to Carmello but with Andrade taking the pin.

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Kairi Sane & Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-way match

The women tag teams have been battling each other in various permutations with none of the teams coming on top. They all claimed they had the right to challenge Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The champions agreed to face them all at once.

Prediction and analysis: I expect Cargill and Belair to retain.

