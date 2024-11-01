10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (10-31-2014): Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro, Divas Costume Battle Royal, plus Ziggler, Kane, Seth, Ryback, Rusev, Stardust (Cody Rhodes), more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown review

October 31, 2014

Taped 10/28/14 in Houston, Tex.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch columnist

– WWE Open.

– No music or fireworks, but the camera did pan the crowd. Eden Stiles introduced Vince McMahon, who was in WWE Studios. McMahon announced that for the entire month of November, the WWE Network would be free. He led the crowd in “Yes!” chants. The announcers discussed this as the fans continued to chant “yes!” Strange, this wasn’t mentioned in James Caldwell’s live report (and wouldn’t be, since the announcement for the free month was made two days after the taping). It will be interesting to see how they edited that in, especially with the live crowd interaction and McMahon being shown on the Titan-Tron.

– First up was the Divas Costume Battle Royal. Paige came out first and was apparently dressed as Summer Rae. The announcers, Tom Phillips and Michael Cole, were shown on camera. JBL had the night off. A.J. Lee was also there doing guest commentary for the match. Natalya came out as the “Queen of Hearts,” and Naomi was a paratrooper. Summer Rae played a schoolgirl nerd. Layla was a clown/mime. Emma was next, as Tarzan. Rosa Mendes was a zombie nurse. A.J. thought she might be a “sexy used Band-Aid.” Cameron was a policewoman. Alicia Fox came out as a firefighter. Finally, Nikki Bella was dressed as a black cat. They showed earlier today when Nikki apparently forced her sister to dress up as Daniel Bryan for the match, complete with beard. Nikki said she completely forgot that a Louis Vuitton bag she ordered was sent to San Antonio rather than Houston, and needed Brie to go pick it up for her – in costume.

1 – DIVAS COSTUME BATTLE ROYAL

Naomi dropkicked Rosa out under the bottom rope :14 in. Summer was out via Natalya at :33, with Natalya driving a shoulder into Summer’s gut while Summer was on the apron. Dil-Emma was applied to Cameron, but Emma was tossed at 1:03 by Fox. Layla clowned around as Paige shook her boobs in Layla’s general direction. Layla pulled some of the tied-together tissues out of Paige’s top. Layla was tossed by Paige at 1:40. Natalya and Naomi teamed up to send Cameron out at 1:57. Naomi went out at 2:00, too, thanks to Natalya. Spinebuster by Nikki on Paige. Fox kicked Natalya down. Fox eliminated Natalya at 2:36. Fox charged at Paige and tackled her, sending both tumbling out of the ring.

WINNER: Nikki, at 2:43. I think the entrances lasted longer than the match. And the costumes weren’t anything to write home about, either.

Nikki Bella walked up to A.J. and taunted her after the match.

– Later tonight, it’s Miz TV with Mark Henry as special guest.

– Also, Dean Ambrose takes on Cesaro in a Trick-or-Street Fight.

– Kane and Seth Rollins, accompanied by Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury, were walking backstage. Kane takes on Dolph Ziggler (again) next.

[Commercial Break]

– As Kane and his lackeys came to the ring, they showed Randy Orton RKO’ing Seth Rollins on Raw. In the ring, Kane talked about how much he enjoys this time of year, with Halloween and Survivor Series coming up. But tonight, Kane said they had a great main event with Ambrose vs. Cesaro. Rollins asked what would happen if Bray Wyatt gets to Ambrose before the main event. Oh, it was a rhetorical question. He said Ambrose would fall to Wyatt just as Ambrose fell to him. Rollins asked why the fans were booing him. They reminded him that he sold out. Rollins wondered aloud who John Cena could get to team with him at Survivor Series. Kane said there is one person who is already associating himself with Team Cena: Dolph Ziggler. That brought Ziggler out. No mic work from him, though. As Ziggler came out, they showed Ziggler vs. Kane on the WWE 2K15 video game. The match happens on the other side of the break.

[Commercial Break]

– Before the match began, they showed the finish of Kane vs. Ziggler from Monday night.

2 – KANE vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER

The announcers again talked about the free month on the WWE Network. Ziggler successfully avoided Kane at first, but that didn’t last long. Short-arm clothesline got Kane a two-count at 1:05. Cole mentioned famous debuts at Survivor Series, including The Undertaker and The Rock. Ziggler backed out of a slam and hit a neck-breaker on Kane. Elbowdrop for two. Ziggler sat himself on the top rope, but Kane gave him an uppercut that sent him out of the ring. They went to break at 3:04 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back with Ziggler mounting Kane in the corner and punching away. A crawler reminded fans that the month of November is free on the WWE Network. Fameasser for two at about 7:00. Noble got on the apron at this point, distracting Ziggler and allowing Kane to connect with a big boot for two. Ziggler countered a chokeslam with a roll-up for two. He followed it up with a superkick. Ziggler ran and jumped at Kane, but Kane caught him and powered him up for a chokeslam.

WINNER: Kane, at 8:07. Much easier to digest than Monday’s match, which seemed to drag on and on. Despite the loss, Ziggler seems like he’s in a good spot, likely being a part of Team Cena at Survivor Series.

Kane chokeslammed Ziggler again after the match. Mercury and Noble entered the ring and put the boots to Ziggler as Rollins laughed at ringside. Kane took a mic and said he neglected to tell Ziggler that he has another match – against Seth Rollins, now.

3 – DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. SETH ROLLINS

Ziggler was still recovering on the mat as Kane instructed the ref to ring the bell. Rollins curb-stomped Ziggler for the win.

WINNER: Rollins, at :25. This seemed to succeed in getting more heat on Rollins.

A replay of the finish to Kane vs. Ziggler aired. Then we saw the second chokeslam and the curb-stomp. The Authority stood over the fallen Ziggler to end the segment.

– Phillips and Cole, on-camera, talked about WWE’s partnership with Susan G. Komen Foundation. Highlights from the month-long partnership were shown.

– Tonight, we’ll hear from Bray Wyatt.

– And in the main event, Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro in a Trick-or-Street Fight.

[Commercial Break]

– Heath Slater, as a scarecrow, was in the ring out of break. They replayed Cena giving Slater the Attitude Adjustment at the end of Raw. Slater said Halloween was his favorite time of year. Slater said he may be dressed as a scarecrow, but he’s a big brave crow. He was about to make an open challenge but before he could even finish, Ryback’s music hit and he came out.

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

4 – HEATH SLATER vs. RYBACK

Slater tried a go-behind, but Ryback pulled Slater’s hand off. Well, it wasn’t his real hand. Slater smiled and said “trick or treat.” Ryback acted amused and threw the hand up in the air. Ryback jumped for it, right into Ryback’s arms for a spinebuster. Meathook clothesline,, then the Shellshock finished it.

WINNER: Ryback, at 1:28. I guess WWE thinks, this worked the first time to get Ryback over, so why not try it a second time?

Some of the high-impact moves of the match were shown.

– Adam Rose and the Rosebuds were wakling backstage. They tried trick-or-treating at the first door, but it was Goldust and Stardust in the dark with their strange lighting. The Rosebuds went to the next door and it was Sin Cara dressed as a Ninja Turtle. He yelled “cowabunga, dude!” and threw some candy in the air. Around the corner was R-Truth with a sheet over him as a ghost. He asked Rose if he felt like The Bunny was upstaging him. Rose denied this though Truth said if Rose dressed as a bunny for Halloween, more people would notice him. Truth handed Rose a rock for Halloween, a la Charlie Brown.

– The Miz and Damien Mizdow were walking backstage. Miz TV is next.

[Commercial Break]

– The exterior of the Toyota Center in Houston was shown.

– They replayed Vince McMahon’s Network announcement from the top of the show.

– The Miz and Damien Mizdow were in the ring, along with some pumpkins and scary mannequins. Mizdow aped every move Miz made. Miz talked about the traditional Survivor Series match that was made on Monday and said he could possibly be available to be on The Authority’s team. He said something more shocking happened on Raw, then sent it to the footage of Mark Henry turning on Big Show on Raw. Miz introduced Mark Henry to the live audience. Henry came to the ring for his interview.

Miz asked Henry what happened and Henry snapped, “what do you think happened?” Miz asked Henry to take him on a mental journey. Henry said Show saw him getting all the attention, and he got jealous. Miz said something else triggered that attack and suggested it was the situation with Rusev. They played footage from Hell in a Cell with Henry, at ringside, smiling as Show tapped to Rusev. Henry said for Show, it was about outshining him, not about America. At Hell in a Cell, he came to the ring to support his friend, but he responded by letting him get his ass handed to him. He also told the crowd to “shutup” when they chanted “what?” Miz told Henry to tell him more. He asked Mizdow, “do you have to do that?” when Mizdow was miming Miz’s movements.

Henry stood up and cut a promo saying it’s not about size, it’s about strength. That drew out Big Show. As Show came to the ring, Henry retreated. Henry shoved Mizdow and Miz into Show, but that didn’t prove to provide much resistance. Show chased him to ringside where they brawled. Henry sent Show spine-first into the ring-post, then whipped him into the barricade near the timekeeper’s area. That part of the barricade collapsed when Show hit it. The attack was replayed. Henry, from the ramp, shouted that if Show wants more, he’s not hard to find.

– Cesaro vs. Ambrose in a Trick-or-Street Fight is still to come.

– Next, we’ll see the confrontation between John Cena and The Authority.

[Commercial Break]

– The Raw Rebound aired.

– Goldust and Stardust were just finishing up their entrance for the next match. Gold and Stardust did an inset interview talking about Team Cena vs. Team Authority.

5 – LOS MATADORES vs. GOLDUST & STARDUST

Hurricanrana by one of the Matadores on Stardust as the announcers again talked about the free month of the WWE Network. Springboard dropkick by Stardust. Goldust dumped one of the Matadores outside the ring while Stardust worked to bring him back in. They cut to break at this point, 1:56 into the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 4:57 with Stardust knocking El Torito off the apron. Both men were down after Fernando flattened Stardust with a flapjack. Diego and Goldust made tags, with Diego running wild. Double suicide dive onto Goldust, but Stardust hit the Falling Star onto Los Matadores. Stardust tossed Torito into the ring, but Torito avoided any punishment. He even gave Stardust an arm-drag outside the ring. Meanwhile, Diego rolled Goldust up for the win.

WINNERS: Los Matadores, at 6:54. Even in a non-title match, this result surprises me.

– Someone was watching a scary movie backstage. Looked like the first See No Evil movie. The camera panned back and showed Erick Rowan watching (and from a less awkward angle than usual) with his sheep mask on. Kane walked in and sat down on the couch next to him. Rowan took the mask off: “You scared me,” he said to Kane, then put it back on. The two continued watching.

– The Trick-or-Street Fight is still to come.

[Commercial Break]

6 – RUSEV vs. THE GREAT KHALI

Oh dear God. Just don’t break him in half, Rusev. Big overhead punch by Khali to start, but Rusev backed him in the corner and delivered a few body shots. Khali chop barely registered on Rusev, though it did take him off his feet. Jumping side kick by Rusev, followed by the Accolade. Khali tapped.

WINNER: Rusev, via submission, at :53. Short and effective.

A few replays of the match were shown. Lana had a mic in the ring. She kept telling the crowd to shut up. She said they had received direction from Mother Russia, to further destroy the American spirit. Rusev grabbed the mic and appeared to admonish the crowd in Russian. Rusev ran through his conquests and said next, he’ll crush our American champion. He said once he takes the U.S. Title from Sheamus, he’ll deliver it to Vladimir Putin. Putin’s image appeared on the Titan-Tron until Sheamus walked out. Sheamus said he’s been looking forward to a confrontation with Rusev, and accepted Rusev’s challenge. Sheamus walked to the ring and said he takes personal pride in representing everything the U.S. Title stands for. He charged the ring and tried a Brogue Kick (while Rusev was helping Lana out of the ring!) but Rusev dodged it and escaped. More logical progression in the career of Rusev.

– Bray Wyatt is up next.

[Commercial Break]

– Bray Wyatt’s return at Hell in a Cell was shown.

– Wyatt came out in the arena in Houston, with a smoking lantern. He walked to the ring and sat in his rocking chair. Wyatt said Halloween allows people to dress up as something they’re not. He said fans can’t play pretend forever, and tomorrow when they wake up, they go back to being anonymous souls. But Dean Ambrose is different. He said Ambrose doesn’t get to take his mask off. Wyatt said Ambrose is “different,” not like any of the fans, but like him. He said Ambrose is a monster. Wyatt said he knows what it feels like to have something breathing in the midst of your closing hand. He said he feels what that power is like. In that moment, he said, you are immortal. He said Ambrose’s sins will stain him forever. Wyatt said, “she still cries for you.” He told Dean to follow the buzzards.

– In a split-screen, Dean Ambrose (with orange kendo stick) and Cesaro were backstage walking. Their match is next.

[Commercial Break]

– The ring was set up with pumpkins, apples for bobbing, and tables full of other Halloween tchotchkes.

7 – DEAN AMBROSE vs. CESARO – TRICK-OR-STREET FIGHT

Ambrose fired away with right hands. Bulldog out of the corner found the mark. He grabbed a pumpkin, prepared to use it as a weapon, but was stopped by a kendo stick shot to the mid-section. Cesaro delivered a few shots to the chest with the kendo stick as well. Butterfly suplex planted Ambrose for a two-count at 1:48. Cesaro set up a bunch of pumpkins and readied Ambrose for a suplex into them. Ambrose countered and Cesaro fell over the top and to the outside. Cesaro tipped over a table and grabbed a bucket of candy. Baseball slide by Ambrose sent the candy flying. Cesaro tossed Ambrose over the announce table, where the announcers had mysteriously disappeared. Ambrose fought back with kendo stick shots. Back in the ring, Ambrose back-dropped Cesaro into the pumpkins, then clotheslined him to ringside. He dove over the top, only to be met with a kendo stick to the gut. “Candy” chant from the fans. Ambrose used a skeleton as a weapon. Cesaro suplexed Ambrose (and the skeleton). Cesaro took a steel chair and hit Ambrose in the back with it. Ambrose fought back with a witch’s broom and set Cesaro up on the table. Ambrose went to the top rope and rode the broom down onto Cesaro with an elbowdrop. Back in the ring, Ambrose put one of the pumpkins on the head of Cesaro, then gave him Dirty Deeds for the win.

WINNER: Ambrose, at 7:19

A select few parts of the match were replayed.

Cesaro still had the jack-o-lantern on his head as he staggered around the ring, not unlike the Pumpkin Eaters from “The Adventures of Pete and Pete.” Ambrose gave him Dirty Deeds again and celebrated with the skeleton to end the show.

Did you watch Friday’s Smackdown episode? Send your 0-10 score & Reax to pwtorch@gmail.com for our TV Reax feature.

Greg Parks has been covering WWE Smackdown for PWTorch.com since January of 2007. He is the host of “Moonlighting with Greg Parks,” a PWTorch VIP-exclusive audio show posted each weekend. Follow him on Twitter @gregmparks for live Tweeting during Raw, Impact, and PPVs, as well as other bits of wisdom. Comments, questions and feedback are welcome, and can be sent to g_man9784@yahoo.com.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 5 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (10-30-2019): Keith Lee & Matt Riddle vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish, plus Candice LaRae, Io Shirai, Finn Balor, Cameron Grimes, Bronson Reed

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE announces Rhea Ripley will be sidelined indefinitely