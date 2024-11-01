VIP AUDIO 11/1 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Fallout from AEW WrestleDream, what’s next for Moxley’s new group, why Adam Cole vs. MJF isn’t working, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode #23 of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani are back to discuss the fallout from AEW WrestleDream. What’s next for Jon Moxley’s group, and why is this different from the Elite power struggle? AEW Collision review from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Why Adam Cole vs. MJF isn’t working, and what could be done to change it? Finally, they provide their brief thoughts on the AEW Fright Night Dynamite.

