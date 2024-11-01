30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (10/29/1994): Razor Ramon vs. Yokozuna, plus Diesel, Adam Bomb, Tatanka, The Smoking Gunns, Jerry Lawler

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 29, 1994

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #305 )

-Vince McMahon & Randy Savage opened the program. They quickly went to Yokozuna’s introduction followed by Razor Ramon’s.

(1) YOKOZUNA vs. RAZOR RAMON.

Yokozuna attacked Ramon before the bell. Ramon ducked a clothesline and hit Yokozuna with several clotheslines before finally sending him to the mat with a flying clothesline. Yokozuna spilled to the floor. Yokozuna turned the tide when he turned a Ramon bodyblock into a bodyslam. Yokozuna then missed an elbowdrop, but next reversed a Ramon whip into the corner and charged with a hard clothesline and legdrop. Yokozuna then moved to a nerve hold at 5:00. After a commercial break, Yokozuna pummelled Ramon with fists and then went back to the nerve hold. During the slow points in the match, McMahon and Savage raved about Action Zone and talked about how some viewers caught the Zone after switching channels during the commercials of the NFL pregame shows. Ramon finally took over after moving out of Yokozuna’s path during a charge. Ramon hit Yokozuna with a top rope bulldog for a near fall. Yokozuna left the ring and bumped into a casket that was rolled to ringside. When he saw the casket, he ran to the locker room and was counted out…

-Tod Pettengill announced two matches for Survivor Series: Backlund vs. Bret Hart and Million Dollar Team vs. Guts & Glory…

(2) THE SMOKING GUNNS won a squash.

(3) TATANKA won a squash.

(4) DIESEL won a squash.

(5) ADAM BOMB won a squash. As Bomb celebrated his victory, Backlund attacked him and locked on the chicken wing facelock. Several referees pried him off…

-Backlund vs. Luger was promoted for next week’s Raw…

-Jerry Lawler introduced Cheesy on “King’s Court”…

-Current event references included Savage mentioning the San Diego Chargers’ first loss on Sunday…



