Rhea Ripley suffered legitimate orbital bone injury and will be out indefinitely as a result, angle created on NXT on explain her absence

Rhea Ripley was attacked on NXT’s TV show on Tuesday by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, after which WWE announced she would be out of action indefinitely with a broken orbital bone. WWE posted x-ray images of a broken orbital bone. At first, it seemed as if it could be part of the angle, although it’d be hard for her to come back quickly in the storyline from an injury of that type.

Now, PWTorch has confirmed various reports that her injury is legitimate and that Ripley will miss extended time as that bone heals. The injury happened before the angle was taped, believed to have occurred on a prior headbutt that made contact on the Oct. 21 Raw. The extent of the injury wasn’t apparent at the time. The angle on NXT, where the attack on Ripley took place off camera on the parking lot, was created to explain her extended time away.

“I’m heartbroken to be sidelined, but I’ll come back stronger,” she said in a social media post. “Thank you for all your support.”

Ripley was going to face Raquel Rodriguez on Crown Jewel.

